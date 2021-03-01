Here Are Some Virtual Book Events We Highly Recommend: March 1–7
Discussions with Kazuo Ishiguro, Isabel Allende, Anne Lamott, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and more.
Monday, March 1
Anne Lamott discusses Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage with Glennon Doyle — hosted by Book Passage, 6 p.m. PT. $30. More info.
Ethan Hawke discusses A Bright Ray of Darkness with James McBride — hosted by BookPeople, 7 p.m. CT. $32.95. More info.
Rebecca Carroll discusses Surviving the White Gaze with Zoe Kazan — hosted by the New York Public Library, 8 p.m. ET. More info.
Isabel Allende discusses The Soul of a Woman with Laurie Ochoa — hosted by the LA Times, 5:30 p.m. PT. $30. More info.
Jack Livings discusses The Blizzard Party with Ben Ryder Howe — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Suleika Jaouad discusses Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted with Mitchell S. Jackson — hosted by the Brooklyn Public Library, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Tuesday, March 2
Viet Thanh Nguyen discusses The Committed with Laila Lalami — co-hosted by City Lights and the Bay Area Book Festival, 7 p.m. PT. $20. More info.
Susan Conley discusses Landslide with Judy Blume — hosted by Books & Books, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Mary H. K. Choi discusses Yolk with Jenny Han — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Dantiel W. Moniz (Milk Blood Heat) and Melissa Broder (Milk Fed) discuss their new books — hosted by Book Soup, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Alan Lightman discusses Probable Impossibilities: Musings on Beginnings and Endings with Janna Levin — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Wednesday, March 3
Courtney Zoffness discusses Spilt Milk with Rita Bullwinkel and Mat Johnson — hosted by City Lights, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Julia Turshen discusses Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food with Claire Saffitz — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Natalie West, editor of We Too: Essays on Sex Work and Survival, discusses the anthology with contributors Sonya Aragon, Vanessa Carlisle, April Flores, Milcah Halili, and Yin Q — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Manjit Thapp discusses Feelings: A Story in Seasons with Olivia Gatwood — hosted by the Strand, 7 p.m. ET. $5. More info.
Cassandra Clare discusses Chain of Iron with Roshani Chokshi — hosted by Books of Wonder, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Adam Silvera discusses Infinity Reaper with Becky Albertalli — hosted by Anderson’s Bookshops, 7 p.m. CT. More info.
Thursday, March 4
Isabel Allende discusses The Soul of a Woman with Alicia Garza — hosted by Book Passage, 6 p.m. PT. $40. More info.
Kazuo Ishiguro discusses Klara and the Sun with Jia Tolentino — presented by PEN Out Loud x Asian American Writers’ Workshop, 6 p.m. ET. $20. More info.
Naima Coster discusses What’s Mine and Yours with Elizabeth Acevedo — hosted by Greenlight Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Katherine Angel discusses Tomorrow Sex Will Be Good Again: Women and Desire in the Age of Consent with Kate Zambreno — hosted by Community Bookstore, 7:30 p.m. ET. More info.
Kayleen Schaefer discusses But You’re Still So Young with BuzzFeed Books editor Arianna Rebolini (full disclosure, that’s me!) — hosted by Books Are Magic, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Jen Silverman discusses We Play Ourselves with Torrey Peters — hosted by Skylight Books, 6:30 p.m. PT. More info.
Patricia Engel discusses Infinite Country with Megha Majumdar — hosted by McNally Jackson, 7 p.m. ET. More info.
Friday, March 5
Suleika Jaouad discusses Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted with Cheryl Strayed — hosted by Elliott Bay Book Company, 6 p.m. PT. More info.
Anne Lamott discusses Dusk Night Dawn: On Revival and Courage with Hota Kotb — hosted by Harvard Book Store, 7 p.m. ET. $24.25. More info.
Elizabeth Acevedo (With the Fire on High), Laekan Zea Kemp (Somewhere Between Bitter and Sweet), Loan Le (A Pho Love Story), and Jennifer Yen (A Taste for Love) discuss their foodie romances in a conversation moderated by Carmen of Tomes and Textiles — presented by the North Texas Teen Book Festival, on demand from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. CT. More info.
Julie Buxbaum (Admission), Mary H. K. Choi (Yolk), and Phil Stamper (As Far As You’ll Take Me) discuss writing about the moments that define you, in a conversation moderated by BuzzFeed Books editor Farrah Penn — presented by the North Texas Teen Book Festival, 12 p.m. CT. More info.
Namina Forna (The Gilded Ones), Shelby Mahurin (Blood and Honey), Ashley Poston (Among the Beasts and Briars), and Adam Silvera (Infinity Reaper) discuss their latest fantasy novels, in a conversation moderated by Mandy Aguilar — presented by the North Texas Teen Book Festival, 1 p.m. CT. More info.
Sunday, March 7
Annabelle Gurwitch discusses You’re Leaving When? Adventures in Downward Mobility with Andie MacDowell — hosted by Skylight Books, 6 p.m. PT. $5. More info.
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
