This Illustrator Created Amazing Stories Just From Sentences In The Dictionary "Forty years, there or thereabouts, have elapsed. My date isn’t going to show, it seems." Twitter

Facebook

Copy

While looking up some words in the dictionary, illustrator Jez Burrows was struck by the example sentence for "study" ("He perched on the edge of the bed, a study in confusion and misery.") and was quickly hooked. In Dictionary Stories: Short Fictions and Other Findings, Burrows creates short stories made entirely from these found sentences, and the result is delightful and compelling. Below are some of our favorites.

1. Young Monarchs She part ed the ferns and looked between them. She had completely forgotten how tired and hungry she was. Her robe trail ed along the ground, beaver wool . Running away was not in keeping with her character . She signal ed Charlotte to be silent—she trail ed behind, whimpering at intervals. The whole town was heavily fortified : a fast- moving river; a dark, impenetrable forest; a wall of silence. The gates were guard ed by uniformed soldiers. A line of watch fires stretched away into the night . The eastern boundary of the wilderness. They arrange d to meet at eleven o’clock. There was still no sign of her. The wind had shift ed to the east. There must be something wrong. 2. Haunting the Docents I lived here year s ago, when men wore frills and finery and let their hair grow into long lovelock s, before the queen’s fair name was breathed upon, before the war. The castle was built as protection against the Saxons—a fortress high up on a hill, the lofty battlements thickly enwreathed with ivy. The moon glimmer ed through the mist, and the minstrels sang of courtly love to the king and his people: a wondrous assemblage of noble knights, cruel temptresses, and impossible loves. Today, the castle has more than 650,000 visitors a year . And I am returned, an echo of the past, a phantom who haunts lonely roads, an incongruous figure among the tourists. Our tour guide is very knowledgeable and entertaining— “The king was trick ed out of his land.” You don’t know the half of it. “He was reputed to have the finest French table of the time!” Is that so ? “It is said the king died a violent death!” I hardly think so. The bells toll ed the queen’s death, and he jumped from the window into the moat below . It was done. After her death, he felt that his life was meaningless . He said so himself : “The moon itself is dead.” The heir to the throne , on a guided tour of the castle. What luck. Want to see the library? It’s really something .

Jez Burrows / Harper Perennial

ADVERTISEMENT



3. Reveille This is it . Now or never. Speak up . Look sharp . Heave- ho . All hands on deck. The tide has turn ed. The jig is up. Pack your thing s. Say your prayers. Eat your fill . Put your best foot forward. Put the key in the ignition . Gun the engine. Raise the dust. Learn the ropes . Ascend the throne. Upset the applecart . Make friends. Make merry. Make money. Do your best. Hazard a guess. Take a chance . Take your lump s. Take to the woods. Take the ax by the handle. Raise a rebellion. Wrestle an alligator. Save a ship in distress. Keep your wits about you. Run along now . Run atilt at death. Go as fast as you can. Go, by all means . Go before I cry. 4. Dinah Dinah looked enchanting . She was full of confidence. She felt exultant and powerful. Decked out in furs, she was mount ed on a white horse, and her dress billow ed out around her, blue silk embellish ed with golden embroidery and yard s and yards of necklace. She wore a string of agates around her throat, a necklace of cabochon rubies, a bracelet set with emeralds. Everybody was listening intently . They gape d at her as if she were an alien. “I have a confession to make,” she announce d. The last note s of the symphony died away. “We have use d all the available funds.” She coughed discreetly .

Jez Burrows / Harper Perennial



5. Going to Istanbul As the train thunder ed through the night, an icy breeze filtered through the open window, chill ing the compartment. The aurora metropolis filled the whole of the southern horizon like an unattended fire, embers glow ing in the darkness. 3:15 show ed on the clock, and Lisa lay sleepless . She stared, slit-eyed , down the length of the gun, gripping the handle until her knuckles whiten ed. Eyes shining with expectation , she picture d Benjamin waiting. His backswept hair, his oily smile. His last agony , in the dusk of an Istanbul nightclub. Like a cat stalk ing a bird, she need only wait. Put him in a box and put the box in a hole, then the matter is closed. A voice stir red her from her reverie—a cry that sank down into an inarticulate whine. She jumped up , swung full around. There was a dull thud as her gun discharge d, an uncomprehending silence, and a faint gurgling noise. She felt the ground give way beneath her. The train jerk ed forward. She knelt and bowed her head by the still body of the young woman. She sat gnaw ing her underlip. Eyes ashine in the darkness, she sat immobile for a long time in the tranquil clacketing of the train, until it was time to go. 6. And Another Thing He let loose a stream of abuse, like water gush ing from a hydrant. A torrent of insults, bad language, and bitchy remarks. His repertoire of threats, stares, and denigratory gestures. Un repeatable. His breathing became ragged , and he began to bang the table with his fist. He rage d at the futility of it all: he was mouth ing off about society in general, the unemployed, the republican movement, his first wife. He stood for a few moments, catching his breath . She looked down . “Do you have a reservation ?” 7. A Walk I took the alternate route home, streets alive with traffic, avenue s of communication, abrupt hills, aleatoric music, artwork being sold on the sidewalk, hotels with modern amenities lined up in soldierly array , the aureate light of Coming Attractions! Amazingly Low Prices! Authentic mexican fare! Everything in neat arrangement , amorous couples in the bright apparel of spring, penniless ancient s stood in awe of the king, the awful ly rich young American in the armor of prosperity, anthropomorphic deities, movie studio apparatchik s, aficionado s of the bullfight. Civilization and its attendant morality. All aquiver with excitement, I was not moving anymore with my feet. 8. Table for One Forty years, there or thereabouts, have elapsed. My date isn’t going to show, it seems.

Jez Burrows / Harper Perennial

ADVERTISEMENT



9. Breakup Side Effects Dullness of vision

Heaviness of heart

Declarations of love

A paroxysm of weeping

Increased shallowness of breath

Traces of acid

Extremes of temperature

Aggressive behavior

Criminal tendencies

Klepto mania

Pyro mania

Alcohol ism

Hedon ism

Barbar ism

Greasy skin

Bad headaches

Debilitating back pain

Economy of words

Resigned acceptance

Voyages of exploration

Vows of chastity

Shortness of memory

Harper Perennial

Excerpted from Dictionary Stories by Jez Burrows. Copyright 2018 by Jez Burrows. Published with permission from Harper Perennial and HarperCollins Publishers. You can find more information about Dictionary Stories here.

