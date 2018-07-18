These Drawings By JRR Tolkien Reveal His Vision Of Middle-Earth
In conjunction with its "Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth" exhibition, the University of Oxford has released a book of everything Tolkien — his original artwork, correspondences with friends and fans, family photos, early manuscripts, and more. Below, some of the sketches and paintings that show Middle-earth (and beyond!) as Tolkien himself envisioned it.
Bilbo comes to the Huts of the Raft-elves, July 1937
The Trolls, January 1937
Roverandom illustration
The final version of Thror's map, 1936
Conversation with Smaug, July 1937
Annotated map of Middle-earth
Sketch for The Forest River, July 1937
The Shores of Faery
The Fire-writing, 1953
Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth is available now.
