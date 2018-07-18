BuzzFeed News

These Drawings By JRR Tolkien Reveal His Vision Of Middle-Earth

books

By Arianna Rebolini

Last updated on July 18, 2018, at 12:50 p.m. ET

Posted on July 18, 2018, at 12:07 p.m. ET

In conjunction with its "Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth" exhibition, the University of Oxford has released a book of everything Tolkien — his original artwork, correspondences with friends and fans, family photos, early manuscripts, and more. Below, some of the sketches and paintings that show Middle-earth (and beyond!) as Tolkien himself envisioned it.

Bilbo comes to the Huts of the Raft-elves, July 1937

© The Tolkien Estate Limited 1937


The Trolls, January 1937

© The Tolkien Estate Limited 1937
Roverandom illustration

© Tolkien Trust 1992

The final version of Thror's map, 1936

© The Tolkien Estate Limited 1937

Conversation with Smaug, July 1937

© The Tolkien Estate Limited 1937
Annotated map of Middle-earth

© Williams College Oxford Programme & The Tolkien Estate Ltd., 2018

Sketch for The Forest River, July 1937

© The Tolkien Estate Limited 1978

The Shores of Faery

© The Tolkien Trust 1995
The Fire-writing, 1953

© The Tolkien Trust 2015

Tolkien: Maker of Middle-earth is available now.

University of Oxford
