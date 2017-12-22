The 19 Best Nonfiction Books Of 2017
Our favorite memoirs, criticism, and narrative nonfiction, presented in no particular order.
1. Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay
2. Sunshine State by Sarah Gerard
3. Afterglow: A Dog Memoir by Eileen Myles
4. Spineless by Juli Berwald
5. They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us by Hanif Abdurraqib
6. The Rules Do Not Apply by Ariel Levy
7. We Are Never Meeting in Real Life by Samantha Irby
8. We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-Nehisi Coates
9. Nomadland by Jessica Bruder
10. The Cooking Gene by Michael W. Twitty
11. One Day We'll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul
12. Mean by Myriam Gurba
13. Imagine Wanting Only This by Kristen Radtke
14. All the Lives I Want by Alana Massey
15. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann
16. The Future Is History by Masha Gessen
17. You Don't Have to Say You Love Me by Sherman Alexie
18. Bunk by Kevin Young
19. Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood
