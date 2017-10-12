Please Enjoy These Very Silly Photos Of Dogs Catching Treats
So happy, so clumsy, so cute.
In Treat!, photographer Christian Vieler tosses treats to dogs, and then captures the moment when each dog — gleeful or disappointed — either catches the treat or sees it pass them by. The results are absolutely delightful, and some of our favorite shots are below.
You can find more information about Treat! here.
