Please Enjoy These Very Silly Photos Of Dogs Catching Treats

So happy, so clumsy, so cute.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on October 12, 2017, at 12:13 p.m. ET

In Treat!, photographer Christian Vieler tosses treats to dogs, and then captures the moment when each dog — gleeful or disappointed — either catches the treat or sees it pass them by. The results are absolutely delightful, and some of our favorite shots are below.

Hachette Book Group
Hachette Book Group
Hachette Book Group
Hachette Book Group
You can find more information about Treat! here.

