The 44 Most Stunning Book Covers Of 2019
The kind of covers you want to frame.
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray
Design: Emily Osborne
Art: Alice Lindstrom
We Cast A Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
Design: Rodrigo Corral
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi
Design: Helen Yentus
The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
Design: Helen Crawford-White
The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell
Design: Kai and Sunny.
Life Support: 100 Poems to Reach for on Dark Nights edited by Julia Copus
Design: Helen Crawford-White
The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang
Design: Kimberly Glyder
The Crying Book by Heather Christie
Design: Nicole Caputo
The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Art: Calida Garcia Rawles
Design: Greg Mollica
In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
Art: Alex Eckman-Lawn
Design: Kimberly Glyder
Kaddish.com by Nathan Englander
Design: Tyler Comrie
Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss by Margaret Renkl
Art: Billy Renkl
Design: Mary Austin Speaker
The Topeka School by Ben Lerner
Design: Rodrigo Corral
The Summer of Dead Birds by Ali Liebegott
Art: Ali Liebegott
Design: Suki Boynton
Very Nice by Marcy Dermansky
Art: Justin Metz
Design: Janet Hansen
The Tradition by Jericho Brown
Art: L. Ralphi Burgess ("You’re in the Middle of the World")
Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
Design: Janet Hansen
The Book of X by Sarah Rose Etter
Art: Paw Grabowski
The Body in Question by Jill Ciment
Art: Cody Comrie
Design: Janet Hansen
Picnic Comma Lightning: The Experience of Reality in the Twenty-First Century by Laurence Scott
Design: Matt Dorfman
Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon
Design: Jaya Miceli
The Mutations by Jorge Comensal
Design: Rodrigo Corral
Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Art: Pablo Gerardo Camacho
Design: Helen Yentus
Tears of the Trufflepig by Fernando A. Flores
Design: Na Kim
How To Make Friends With The Dark by Kathleen Glasgow
Art: Anders Rokkum
Design: Jennifer Heuer
Magic For Liars by Sarah Gailey
Design: Will Staehle
The Travelers by Regina Porter
Design: Michael Morris
Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
Lettering: Sarahmay Wilkinson
Design: Steve Attardo
The Besieged City by Clarice Lispector
Design: Paul Sahre
Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
Art: Gerrel Saunders
Design: Donna Cheng
Mind Fixers: Psychiatry's Troubled Search for the Biology of Mental Illness by Anne Harrington
Design: Matt Dorfman
Soft Science by Franny Choi
Art: James Jean.
Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss
Design: Alex Merto.
On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Photograph: Sam Contis
Design: Darren Haggar
Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Art: Christian Northeast
Design: Allison Saltzman
Look How Happy I'm Making You by Polly Rosenwaike
Art: Alex Katz
Design: Emily Mahon
The Unpassing by Chia-Chia Lin
Design: June Park
The White Death: An Illusion by Gabriel Urza
Design: Joan Wong
The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa
Design: Tyler Comrie
Dead Astronauts by Jeff VanderMeer
Design: Rodrigo Corral
The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker
Design: Anna Kochman
The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott
Art: Fahamu Pecou
Design: Laywan Kwan
Humiliation by Paulina Flores
Design: Nicole Caputo
