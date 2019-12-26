 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The 44 Most Stunning Book Covers Of 2019

Trending

The 44 Most Stunning Book Covers Of 2019

The kind of covers you want to frame.

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 26, 2019, at 2:03 p.m. ET

Berkley

The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray
Design: Emily Osborne
Art: Alice Lindstrom

One World

We Cast A Shadow by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
Design: Rodrigo Corral

Riverhead

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi
Design: Helen Yentus

Grove Press

The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
Design: Helen Crawford-White

Hogarth

The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell
Design: Kai and Sunny.

Anima

Life Support: 100 Poems to Reach for on Dark Nights edited by Julia Copus
Design: Helen Crawford-White

Graywolf

The Collected Schizophrenias by Esmé Weijun Wang
Design: Kimberly Glyder

Catapult

The Crying Book by Heather Christie
Design: Nicole Caputo

One World

The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Art: Calida Garcia Rawles
Design: Greg Mollica

Graywolf

In The Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado
Art: Alex Eckman-Lawn
Design: Kimberly Glyder

Knopf

Kaddish.com by Nathan Englander
Design: Tyler Comrie

Milkweed Editions

Late Migrations: A Natural History of Love and Loss by Margaret Renkl
Art: Billy Renkl
Design: Mary Austin Speaker

FSG

The Topeka School by Ben Lerner
Design: Rodrigo Corral

Feminist Press

The Summer of Dead Birds by Ali Liebegott
Art: Ali Liebegott
Design: Suki Boynton

Knopf

Very Nice by Marcy Dermansky
Art: Justin Metz
Design: Janet Hansen

Copper Canyon Press

The Tradition by Jericho Brown
Art: L. Ralphi Burgess ("You’re in the Middle of the World")

Knopf

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
Design: Janet Hansen

Two Dollar Radio

The Book of X by Sarah Rose Etter
Art: Paw Grabowski

Pantheon

The Body in Question by Jill Ciment
Art: Cody Comrie
Design: Janet Hansen

W. W. Norton

Picnic Comma Lightning: The Experience of Reality in the Twenty-First Century by Laurence Scott
Design: Matt Dorfman

Counterpoint

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon
Design: Jaya Miceli

FSG

The Mutations by Jorge Comensal
Design: Rodrigo Corral

Riverhead

Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Art: Pablo Gerardo Camacho
Design: Helen Yentus

MCD x FSG

Tears of the Trufflepig by Fernando A. Flores
Design: Na Kim

Delacorte Press

How To Make Friends With The Dark by Kathleen Glasgow
Art: Anders Rokkum
Design: Jennifer Heuer

Tor

Magic For Liars by Sarah Gailey
Design: Will Staehle

Hogarth

The Travelers by Regina Porter
Design: Michael Morris

Liveright

Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
Lettering: Sarahmay Wilkinson
Design: Steve Attardo

New Directions

The Besieged City by Clarice Lispector
Design: Paul Sahre

Simon & Schuster

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
Art: Gerrel Saunders
Design: Donna Cheng

W. W. Norton

Mind Fixers: Psychiatry's Troubled Search for the Biology of Mental Illness by Anne Harrington
Design: Matt Dorfman

Alice James Books

Soft Science by Franny Choi
Art: James Jean.

FSG

Ghost Wall by Sarah Moss
Design: Alex Merto.

Penguin Press

On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Photograph: Sam Contis
Design: Darren Haggar

Ecco

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Art: Christian Northeast
Design: Allison Saltzman

Doubleday

Look How Happy I'm Making You by Polly Rosenwaike
Art: Alex Katz
Design: Emily Mahon

FSG

Rag by Maryse Meijer
Design: Na Kim

FSG

The Unpassing by Chia-Chia Lin
Design: June Park

Nouvella

The White Death: An Illusion by Gabriel Urza
Design: Joan Wong

Pantheon

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa
Design: Tyler Comrie

MCD x FSG

Dead Astronauts by Jeff VanderMeer
Design: Rodrigo Corral

Random House

The Dreamers by Karen Thompson Walker
Design: Anna Kochman

Liveright

The World Doesn't Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott
Art: Fahamu Pecou
Design: Laywan Kwan

Catapult

Humiliation by Paulina Flores
Design: Nicole Caputo


ADVERTISEMENT