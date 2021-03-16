Check Out The Cover Of John Green's Debut Essay Collection

A companion to Green's podcast of the same name, The Anthropocene Reviewed comprises personal essays "review[ing] different facets of the human-centered planet — from the QWERTY keyboard to Staphylococcus aureus — on a five-star scale." The book will feature essays adapted from the podcast as well as original pieces.

"I'm a huge fan of Grace Han's cover designs, and I am so thankful to her for the cover," Green told BuzzFeed Books via email. "The Anthropocene Reviewed is my first book of nonfiction, and my first time trying to write about myself, and the cover's interweavings and shifting tones perfectly capture what I hoped to accomplish with the book."

The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet is out on May 18.