Tomorrow Is Independent Bookstore Day. Here's How You Can Celebrate.

Local bookstores will be selling one-day-only, limited-edition merchandise , and readers can check out a day full of virtual events. Here's the official lineup:

Independent Bookstore Day , an annual one-day celebration of indie bookshops around the country, falls on Saturday, Aug. 29, this year — and after monthslong coronavirus-related closures , indie shops need our support more than ever.

1 p.m. ET: Drawing class with Lisa Brown, illustrator of Goldfish Ghost . Register here.

1:30 p.m. ET: Graphic novel discussion and drawing class with Gene Luen Yang, author of Dragon Hoops . Register here.

4 p.m. ET: Amor Towles reads from and discusses the exclusive signed copy of his short story You Have Arrived at Your Destination . Register here.

6 p.m. ET: Hosts Jennifer Haupt, editor of Alone Together: Love, Grief, and Comfort in the Time of COVID-19 , and Garth Stein ( Binc ) are joined for readings and conversations with contributing authors Faith Adiele, Gayle Brandeis, W. Ralph Eubanks, Jamie Ford, Major Jackson, Sonora Jha, Scott James, Jessica Keener, Jean Kwok, Roberto Lovato, Ada Limón, Claudia Castro Luna, Kevin Sampsell, and Luis Alberto Urrea. Register here.

8 p.m. ET: Three of Independent Bookstore Day's past author ambassadors Tayari Jones ( An American Marriage ), Lauren Groff ( Florida ), and Emma Straub ( All Adults Here ) discuss books, bookstores, and the writing life. Register here.

Local bookshops around the country will also be hosting their own events and deals. Here are just a few:

Libro.fm is offering free audiobook versions of select buzzy forthcoming books when readers preorder from an independent bookstore. Details here.



Duende District and Mil Mundos Books (Brooklyn) are hosting Priscilla Oliveras (Island Affair), Mia Sosa (The Worst Best Man), Alexis Daria (You Had Me at Hola), Adriana Herrera (Delicious Desires series), and Sabrina Sol discuss contemporary romance, in a conversation about how to craft a truly great contemporary romance moderated by Mariana Huerta (@latinasleyendo). Register here.



Third House Books (Gainesville, Florida) is hosting the book launch of Florida poet Ashley Inguanta's latest work, The Island, The Mountain, & The Nightblooming Field. Register here.



Harvard Book Store (Cambridge, Massachusetts) is selling limited-edition reading journals, printed in the shop — for cat lovers and dog lovers alike.

Bookworks (Albuquerque) is hosting Martha Burk, author of Your Voice, Your Vote: The Savvy Woman's Guide to Politics, Power, and the Change We Need. Details here.

Book Revue (Huntington, New York) will enter anyone who spends $43 into a raffle for their grand prize: a Book Revue T-shirt, mug, and a private browsing hour at Book Revue for the winner and three friends, with refreshments and a bookseller dedicated to helping them browse.

Anderson's Bookshop (Naperville, Illinois) is hosting authors Charlie Donlea (The Suicide House), Kevin O'Brien (The Bad Sister), Lisa Black (Every Kind of Wicked), and Jen J. Danna (Exit Strategy). Register here.

Books & Books (Coral Gables, Florida) hosts Lynne Barrett, editor of Making Good Time: True Stories of How We Do, and Don't, Get Around in South Florida, an anthology of Miami transit-related stories, in conversation with five of the contributors. Register here.

Split Rock Books (Cold Spring, New York) is giving away a free book from Europa Editions with a purchase of $50 or more, while supplies last. More info here.

Murder by the Book (Houston) is hosting Stephen King and James Lee Burke in conversation about their new books. More info here.

RJ Julia (Madison, Connecticut) will enter any customer who makes a purchase online or in-store into a raffle for a $100 gift card. More info here.

Trident Booksellers & Café (Boston) is offering free 30-minute personal shopping appointments with a bookseller in person or on Zoom, book blind dates, free shipping, and more. Details here.



Participating Brooklyn bookstores are selling limited-edition totes, mugs, and T-shirts designed by local artist Ping Hatta.



Participating Hudson Valley bookstores are selling Hudson Valley Book Trail tote backs. More info here.

White Whale Books (Pittsburgh) is offering discounts on all books, plus in-store freebies.



Curious Books (East Lansing, Michigan) is offering 20% off all new books in the store.



Brazos Bookstore (Houston) is hosting author Adania Shibli (Minor Detail) for a virtual book club. More info here.