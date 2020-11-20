14 Series To Catch Up On Before The Next Book Comes Out

As we're looking ahead to 2021 books, we wanted to check in with Goodreads to find out about popular series with new books coming soon. Below are 14 of the most anticipated releases in YA, historical fiction, romance, and fantasy.

Ready Player One series by Ernest Cline series by Ernest Cline Crown, Ballantine

Genre: Science fiction

Start with: Ready Player One

Upcoming book: Ready Player Two (#2, out Nov. 24)

What it's about: In 2044, teenage Wade Watts spends his days in OASIS, a virtual world full of pop culture puzzles and a promised prize of tons of money and power — but when Wade discovers the first clue, he also finds out his competitors are prepared to kill for the win.

The Fairmile series by Philippa Gregory series by Philippa Gregory Atria

Genre: Historical fiction, romance

Start with: Tidelands

Upcoming book: Dark Tides (#2; out Nov. 24)

What it's about: On the British Sealsea Island in 1648, Alinor is a healer, midwife, and single mother, trying to pull her family out of poverty after her husband goes missing at sea. But when a young priest shows up at her door looking for a safe haven in the midst of the English civil war, she's tempted to reject societal expectations of a single middle-aged woman and explore a taboo love affair.

Genre: YA fantasy

Start with: An Ember in the Ashes

Upcoming book: A Sky Beyond the Storm (#4, out Dec. 1)

What it's about: Under the Martial Empire, the enslaved Laia goes on an undercover mission to save her brother and bring down the empire from inside a military academy. There, she meets soldier Elias, one of the academy's most promising students. But when he learns the dark secrets behind the Martial Empire's plans, he must decide between escaping with Laia or continuing on his path as a human weapon.

Genre: YA fantasy

Start with: Every Heart a Doorway

Upcoming book: Across the Green Grass Fields (#6; out Jan. 12, 2021)

What it's about: At Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children, parents abandon children who have traveled to magical worlds and have been unable to adapt to reality upon returning. When young Nancy arrives, she's desperate to make her way back to the Underworld — but when a murderer strikes, she knows she has to get to the bottom of the case.

The Hate U Give series by Angie Thomas series by Angie Thomas Balzer + Bray

Genre: YA contemporary

Start with: The Hate U Give

Upcoming book: Concrete Rose (prequel; out Jan. 12, 2021)

What it's about: When Starr witnesses her good friend, Khalil, being fatally shot by the police, she has to decide if she can gain the courage to stand up for justice. Concrete Rose, the prequel, takes place 17 years before The Hate U Give, focusing on Starr's father.

Sands of Arawiya series by Hafsah Faizal series by Hafsah Faizal Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Genre: YA fantasy

Start with: We Hunt the Flame

Upcoming book: We Free the Stars (#2; out Jan. 19, 2021)

What it's about: In the kingdom of Arawiya, hunter Zafira must disguise herself as a man and enter a cursed forest to gather the food her people need. Nasir, known as the Prince of Death, does not hesitate to assassinate those who defy his father, the king. When Zafira embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover a lost artifact that can restore magic to her suffering world, she doesn't realize Nasir is searching for the same artifact — and that he's prepared to kill for it.

Cursebreakers series by Brigid Kemmerer series by Brigid Kemmerer Bloomsbury

Genre: YA fantasy, romance

Start with: A Curse So Dark and Lonely

Upcoming book: A Vow So Bold and Deadly (#3; out Jan. 26, 2021)

What it's about: Rhen, the prince of Emberfell, is cursed to repeat his 18th year over and over again, and each fall he transforms into an evil and destructive beast. Harper is a young woman living with cerebral palsy and struggling with family problems when she's pulled from her home in Washington, DC, into Emberfell. Once she gets there, she and Rhen have different motivations — Harper wants to go back home; Rhen needs to break this curse — but everything shifts as they get to know each other.

Genre: YA fantasy, romance

Start with: A Court of Thorns and Roses

Upcoming book: A Court of Silver Flames (#4; out Feb. 16, 2021)

What it's about: Feyre watched her family lose everything and now hunts in the dark and wild woods outside of her village to keep them alive. When she not-so-accidentally kills a member of the reviled Fae, a High Lord enacts vengeance by dragging her back to his castle...forever. There, Feyre learns secrets about the Fae world and its people, and discovers that not everyone is what they seem.



Kingdom of Souls series by Rena Barron series by Rena Barron HarperCollins

Genre: YA fantasy

Start with: Kingdom of Souls

Upcoming book: Reaper of Souls (#2; out Feb. 16, 2021)

What it's about: Arrah is the daughter of a family of powerful witch doctors, but she is unable to produce even simple magic that she inherited from her ancestors. When her kingdom is threatened, she must sacrifice years of her life for magic in order to try and defeat the Demon King.



The Last Hours series by Cassandra Clare series by Cassandra Clare Margaret K. McElderry, Walker Books

Genre: YA fantasy, historical

Start with: Chain of Gold

Upcoming book: Chain of Iron (#2; out March 2, 2021)

What it's about: In the first book of a new trilogy within the Shadowhunter books, Cordelia Carstairs is a Shadowhunter, aka she's been battling demons since her training began as a child. When scandal strikes her family, she flees to London with her brother, leaving this life behind her as they try to save the family's future and reputation by assimilating into glamorous city life. But when demons start attacking London, Cordelia has to defend the city against a threat unlike anything she's fought before.

The Brown Sisters series by Talia Hibbert series by Talia Hibbert Avon

Genre: Romance

Start with: Get a Life, Chloe Brown

Upcoming book: Act Your Age, Eve Brown (#3; out March 9, 2021)

What it's about: Chloe, Dani, and Eve are quirky sisters on their sometimes awkward, often chaotic, but always charming journeys to their happily-ever-afters — involving workplace tensions, spy missions, chronic illness, fake relationships, and at least one unfortunate accident.

King of Scars duology by Leigh Bardugo duology by Leigh Bardugo Imprint

Genre: YA fantasy

Start with: King of Scars

Upcoming book: Rule of Wolves (#2; out March 30, 2021)

What it's about: Young king Nikolai Lantsov achieved an unlikely victory in his country's civil war, and he wants to be put the traumatic experience behind him. But now enemies are approaching his borders, looking to defeat his weakened army — and he must create new alliances and embark on a dangerous journey to save his country not only from its enemies, but also from the dark magic growing within him.

The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells series by Martha Wells / Tor

Genre: Science fiction

Start with: All Systems Red

Upcoming book: Fugitive Telemetry (#6; out April 27, 2021)

What it's about: In a future reality where space exploration (and basically everything) is controlled by the all-powerful corporation known as the Company, Murderbot is a self-aware android created to be security detail for a team of scientists performing experiments on a distant planet. He can't stand humans and would rather be left alone, but when a their work is threatened he and his scientists have to work together to save themselves and the planet.

Montague Siblings series by Mackenzi Lee series by Mackenzi Lee Katherine Tegen Books

Genre: YA historical fiction

Start with: The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue

Upcoming book: The Nobleman's Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks (#3; out April 27, 2021)

What it's about: In 18th century England, the Montague siblings are determined to live their lives as they desire, regardless of societal expectations. There's Monty, who embarks on a European tour with his best friend (and secret crush) Percy in the hopes of enjoying a year of hedonism before his father forces him to "straighten up" and settle down. There's Felicity, who wants nothing more than to avoid a marriage proposal and become a doctor. And then there's the young heir, Adrian — who doesn't even realize he has two older siblings.