14 Series To Catch Up On Before The Next Book Comes Out
Goodreads shares some of the most anticipated releases in YA, historical fiction, romance, and science fiction/fantasy series.
As we're looking ahead to 2021 books, we wanted to check in with Goodreads to find out about popular series with new books coming soon. Below are 14 of the most anticipated releases in YA, historical fiction, romance, and fantasy.
Ready Player One series by Ernest Cline
Genre: Science fiction
Start with: Ready Player One
Upcoming book: Ready Player Two (#2, out Nov. 24)
What it's about: In 2044, teenage Wade Watts spends his days in OASIS, a virtual world full of pop culture puzzles and a promised prize of tons of money and power — but when Wade discovers the first clue, he also finds out his competitors are prepared to kill for the win.
The Fairmile series by Philippa Gregory
Genre: Historical fiction, romance
Start with: Tidelands
Upcoming book: Dark Tides (#2; out Nov. 24)
What it's about: On the British Sealsea Island in 1648, Alinor is a healer, midwife, and single mother, trying to pull her family out of poverty after her husband goes missing at sea. But when a young priest shows up at her door looking for a safe haven in the midst of the English civil war, she's tempted to reject societal expectations of a single middle-aged woman and explore a taboo love affair.
An Ember in the Ashes series by Sabaa Tahir
Genre: YA fantasy
Start with: An Ember in the Ashes
Upcoming book: A Sky Beyond the Storm (#4, out Dec. 1)
What it's about: Under the Martial Empire, the enslaved Laia goes on an undercover mission to save her brother and bring down the empire from inside a military academy. There, she meets soldier Elias, one of the academy's most promising students. But when he learns the dark secrets behind the Martial Empire's plans, he must decide between escaping with Laia or continuing on his path as a human weapon.
Wayward Children series by Seanan McGuire
Genre: YA fantasy
Start with: Every Heart a Doorway
Upcoming book: Across the Green Grass Fields (#6; out Jan. 12, 2021)
What it's about: At Eleanor West’s Home for Wayward Children, parents abandon children who have traveled to magical worlds and have been unable to adapt to reality upon returning. When young Nancy arrives, she's desperate to make her way back to the Underworld — but when a murderer strikes, she knows she has to get to the bottom of the case.
The Hate U Give series by Angie Thomas
Genre: YA contemporary
Start with: The Hate U Give
Upcoming book: Concrete Rose (prequel; out Jan. 12, 2021)
What it's about: When Starr witnesses her good friend, Khalil, being fatally shot by the police, she has to decide if she can gain the courage to stand up for justice. Concrete Rose, the prequel, takes place 17 years before The Hate U Give, focusing on Starr's father.
Sands of Arawiya series by Hafsah Faizal
Genre: YA fantasy
Start with: We Hunt the Flame
Upcoming book: We Free the Stars (#2; out Jan. 19, 2021)
What it's about: In the kingdom of Arawiya, hunter Zafira must disguise herself as a man and enter a cursed forest to gather the food her people need. Nasir, known as the Prince of Death, does not hesitate to assassinate those who defy his father, the king. When Zafira embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover a lost artifact that can restore magic to her suffering world, she doesn't realize Nasir is searching for the same artifact — and that he's prepared to kill for it.
Cursebreakers series by Brigid Kemmerer
Genre: YA fantasy, romance
Start with: A Curse So Dark and Lonely
Upcoming book: A Vow So Bold and Deadly (#3; out Jan. 26, 2021)
What it's about: Rhen, the prince of Emberfell, is cursed to repeat his 18th year over and over again, and each fall he transforms into an evil and destructive beast. Harper is a young woman living with cerebral palsy and struggling with family problems when she's pulled from her home in Washington, DC, into Emberfell. Once she gets there, she and Rhen have different motivations — Harper wants to go back home; Rhen needs to break this curse — but everything shifts as they get to know each other.
A Court of Thorns and Roses series by Sarah J. Maas
Genre: YA fantasy, romance
Start with: A Court of Thorns and Roses
Upcoming book: A Court of Silver Flames (#4; out Feb. 16, 2021)
What it's about: Feyre watched her family lose everything and now hunts in the dark and wild woods outside of her village to keep them alive. When she not-so-accidentally kills a member of the reviled Fae, a High Lord enacts vengeance by dragging her back to his castle...forever. There, Feyre learns secrets about the Fae world and its people, and discovers that not everyone is what they seem.
Kingdom of Souls series by Rena Barron
Genre: YA fantasy
Start with: Kingdom of Souls
Upcoming book: Reaper of Souls (#2; out Feb. 16, 2021)
What it's about: Arrah is the daughter of a family of powerful witch doctors, but she is unable to produce even simple magic that she inherited from her ancestors. When her kingdom is threatened, she must sacrifice years of her life for magic in order to try and defeat the Demon King.
The Last Hours series by Cassandra Clare
Genre: YA fantasy, historical
Start with: Chain of Gold
Upcoming book: Chain of Iron (#2; out March 2, 2021)
What it's about: In the first book of a new trilogy within the Shadowhunter books, Cordelia Carstairs is a Shadowhunter, aka she's been battling demons since her training began as a child. When scandal strikes her family, she flees to London with her brother, leaving this life behind her as they try to save the family's future and reputation by assimilating into glamorous city life. But when demons start attacking London, Cordelia has to defend the city against a threat unlike anything she's fought before.
The Brown Sisters series by Talia Hibbert
Genre: Romance
Start with: Get a Life, Chloe Brown
Upcoming book: Act Your Age, Eve Brown (#3; out March 9, 2021)
What it's about: Chloe, Dani, and Eve are quirky sisters on their sometimes awkward, often chaotic, but always charming journeys to their happily-ever-afters — involving workplace tensions, spy missions, chronic illness, fake relationships, and at least one unfortunate accident.
King of Scars duology by Leigh Bardugo
Genre: YA fantasy
Start with: King of Scars
Upcoming book: Rule of Wolves (#2; out March 30, 2021)
What it's about: Young king Nikolai Lantsov achieved an unlikely victory in his country's civil war, and he wants to be put the traumatic experience behind him. But now enemies are approaching his borders, looking to defeat his weakened army — and he must create new alliances and embark on a dangerous journey to save his country not only from its enemies, but also from the dark magic growing within him.
The Murderbot Diaries series by Martha Wells
Genre: Science fiction
Start with: All Systems Red
Upcoming book: Fugitive Telemetry (#6; out April 27, 2021)
What it's about: In a future reality where space exploration (and basically everything) is controlled by the all-powerful corporation known as the Company, Murderbot is a self-aware android created to be security detail for a team of scientists performing experiments on a distant planet. He can't stand humans and would rather be left alone, but when a their work is threatened he and his scientists have to work together to save themselves and the planet.
Montague Siblings series by Mackenzi Lee
Genre: YA historical fiction
Start with: The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue
Upcoming book: The Nobleman's Guide to Scandal and Shipwrecks (#3; out April 27, 2021)
What it's about: In 18th century England, the Montague siblings are determined to live their lives as they desire, regardless of societal expectations. There's Monty, who embarks on a European tour with his best friend (and secret crush) Percy in the hopes of enjoying a year of hedonism before his father forces him to "straighten up" and settle down. There's Felicity, who wants nothing more than to avoid a marriage proposal and become a doctor. And then there's the young heir, Adrian — who doesn't even realize he has two older siblings.
