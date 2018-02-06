Simon & Schuster, Alexander Mahmoud

Okay, so, don't be put off by the title. Yes, this book is technically about Swedish death cleaning (i.e. cleaning after someone's death or in preparation of your own) and yes, it's written by a woman aged, in her own words, "between eighty and a hundred" who talks frankly about her own death, but — BUT! — it also one of the most charming, funny, and motivating books I've read in some time. Margareta Magnusson's advice is applicable to anyone who wants to minimize, or just organize, and she understands that you don't have to be in the twilight of your life to reap the benefits. (And, well, death has a habit of being unpredictable, and this book asks you to think about what you would leave behind if the terrible happened — it's an enlightening thought and inventory exercise.) All that said, Magnusson is an absolute delight. This book is so much more than lifestyle tips. It's full of life. Magnusson's candid humor and unassailable spirit comes through on each page. See: "Save your favorite dildo—but throw away the other fifteen!" Or: "Men don't think like I do, but they should. They, too, can be in the way." The best way to prepare for death is to live a good life, which Magnusson has done. We're lucky that she shares so much of it — in stories of gratitude, family, work, and love — in these 100 pages. —Arianna Rebolini

Get it from Amazon for $12.19, Barnes and Noble for $13.54, or a local bookseller through IndieBound here.