9 New Books We Think You'll Love
Some of our recent favorites, as reviewed in the BuzzFeed Books newsletter.
If you want more reviews like this weekly, sign up for our BuzzFeed Books newsletter here!
If you can’t see the signup box above, just go here to sign up for the BuzzFeed Books newsletter!
1. Calling a Wolf a Wolf by Kaveh Akbar
2. The Power by Naomi Alderman
3. Elmet by Fiona Mozley
ADVERTISEMENT
4. Electric Arches by Eve L. Ewing
5. They Can't Kill Us Until They Kill Us by Hanif Abdurraqib
6. The Afterlives by Thomas Pierce
7. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnussen
8. The Friend by Sigrid Nunez
9. Everything Here Is Beautiful by Mira T. Lee
-
Arianna Rebolini is the books editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Arianna Rebolini at arianna.rebolini@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.