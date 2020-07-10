 Skip To Content
This Artist Condenses Classic Books Into Very Funny Comic Strips

"Adults are either incompetent or evil." —A Series of Unfortunate Events

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 9, 2020, at 8:44 p.m. ET

In Long Story Short, author and illustrator Lisa Brown condenses classic (or, at least, popular) books into bite-size comics. Below are some of our favorites.

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Interview With the Vampire by Anne Rice

Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket

Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Walden by Henry David Thoreau

Long Story Short is available now.

Algonquin Books

All images from Long Story Short by Lisa Brown. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, Algonquin Books. Copyright © 2020 by Lisa Brown.

