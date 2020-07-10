This Artist Condenses Classic Books Into Very Funny Comic Strips
"Adults are either incompetent or evil." —A Series of Unfortunate Events
In Long Story Short, author and illustrator Lisa Brown condenses classic (or, at least, popular) books into bite-size comics. Below are some of our favorites.
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Interview With the Vampire by Anne Rice
Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert
Moby Dick by Herman Melville
A Series of Unfortunate Events by Lemony Snicket
Twilight by Stephenie Meyer
Walden by Henry David Thoreau
Long Story Short is available now.
All images from Long Story Short by Lisa Brown. Reprinted with the permission of the publisher, Algonquin Books. Copyright © 2020 by Lisa Brown.
