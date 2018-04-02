8 New Books You'll Love This Month
Some of our recent favorites, as reviewed in the BuzzFeed Books newsletter.
1. Still Me by Jojo Moyes
2. Text Me When You Get Home: The Evolution and Triumph of Modern Female Friendship by Kayleen Schaefer
3. The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor
4. An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
5. White Houses by Amy Bloom
6. Would You Rather?: A Memoir of Growing Up and Coming Out by Katie Heaney
7. Tangerine by Christine Mangan
8. In a Day's Work: The Fight to End Sexual Violence Against America's Most Vulnerable Workers by Bernice Yeung
