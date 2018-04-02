8 New Books You'll Love This Month

Pamela Dorman Books, Stine Heillmann

Still Me is the third and final novel in Jojo Moyes' Me Before You trilogy. When we meet Louisa in Me Before You, she's a plucky, cheery, hopeful caretaker for Will Traynor, a moody, morose quadriplegic who is determined to end the pain he's carried since his accident. Louisa and Will ultimately fall in love, but it's not enough to stop Will from completing his plan, and in the second novel After You, Louisa's story continues, showing her tricky journey with grief and the guilt of moving on following Will's death.

Still Me gives fans of the trilogy a truly satisfying conclusion for a heroine they've come to know (and love) so well. Louisa begins the novel starting a new life in New York City to serve as an assistant to Agnes, the wife of a wealthy Fifth Avenue business executive. When she gets mixed up in the secrets of Agnes's life, Louisa starts to lose herself, forgetting her passions and neglecting her relationship with her relatively new boyfriend Sam, who's back home in London. But with each challenge she faces in her new environment, Louisa slowly learns how to rebuild a life that is truly hers.

Me Before You was undoubtedly one of the weepiest books I've read in recent memory, but with Still Me, I found myself tearing up not from sadness, but rather contentment with how purely realistic Moyes portrays Louisa's difficult journey to find her true purpose in life. The warmth and earnestness of Moyes' storytelling will leave you entranced to the very end, and even though you'll be sad to leave Louisa's story behind, you'll finish the book feeling completely at peace with her ending. —Ciera Velarde

