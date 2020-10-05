12 Great Books That Are Out In Paperback This Month

Sleep Donation by Karen Russell (Vintage; Sept. 29)

In a world overtaken by fatal insomnia epidemic, Trish Edgewater works at Slumber Corps, where she searches for people who are not dealing with insomnia and asks them to donate their healthy sleep. She's starting to question the ethics of this endeavor as she sees a separate but related pandemic resulting from an infectious nightmare that is transmitted from these donations.

Flash Count Diary: Menopause and the Vindication of Natural Life by Darcey Steinke (Picador USA; Sept. 29)



Flash Count Diary is Darcey Steinke's personal, historical, and philosophical examination of menopause, weaving in analyses of gender, sexuality, and identity. It's an illuminating and accessible account of an experience (and demographic) that too often gets pushed to the side.

[Read: "Going Through Menopause Changed The Way I Think About Gender," an excerpt from Flash Count Diary]

Shadow Frost by Coco Ma (Blackstone Publishing; Oct. 6)

Asterin Faelenhart, Princess of Axaria, finds out that she holds the key to destroying the mysterious demon that is wreaking havoc on her kingdom. But she and her friends realize something is more sinister afoot when the beast becomes the least of their problems and they have to solve who's trying to assassinate the princess herself.

Comedian Ali Wong has written a memoir in the form of hilarious and poignant letters to her two daughters, sharing stories and insights about dating, working, motherhood, and her experience as an Asian American woman.

Grand Union by Zadie Smith (Penguin Books; Oct. 6)

In her first short story collection, Zadie Smith plays around with genre, lending her distinct voice to historical, dystopian, and modern stories about identity, politics, class, and humanity.



Tuesday Mooney Talks to Ghosts by Kate Racculia (Mariner Books; Oct. 6)

An eccentric Boston billionaire dies, leaving behind a treasure: part of his fortune. Tuesday Mooney, a notorious loner, bans together with a ragtag crew of acquaintances for the treasure hunt across the city and an adventure of a lifetime. Full of pop culture, art, and literary references, each clue brings them one step closer to the treasure, but also kicks up some of their pasts.