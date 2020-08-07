This Land Is Our Land: An Immigrant's Manifesto by Suketu Mehta (Aug. 4)



In This Land Is Our Land, Suketu Mehta challenges the anti-immigration sentiments spreading around the world, and in the US especially. Born in India and having grown up in New York, Mehta draws from his lived experience and his years of reporting to illustrate how a fear of immigrants is more destructive to a community than immigrants themselves, arguing that more open borders lead to flourishing countries and communities.

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern (Aug. 4)

When grad student Zachary Ezra Rawlins finds a story from his own childhood in a mysterious library book, he sets off on a journey of self-discovery that will lead him to a secret world buried deep below the surface of the earth. It's a mystifying and powerful realm, with protectors and those who'd like to destroy it. Along with one of those protectors, and a shifty man whose allegiances are unclear, Zachary voyages into this magical world to find his purpose.

Find Me by André Aciman (Aug. 4)

The good news is that you don’t have to have read Call Me By Your Name, Aciman’s 2007 bestselling novel turned Oscar-nominated movie, to immediately fall in love with this sexy, melancholic follow-up. It stands entirely separate, yet connected, a beautiful ode to the passage of time, to the lasting power of true love and the ache of loneliness even when coupled up. Ordinarily, this would be the part of the write-up where I tell you what Elio and Oliver have been up to since their transformative summer in that Italian villa all those years ago, but this novel is best read cold, the revelations about who these characters have become unraveling slowly like a gorgeous piece of classical music. —Tomi Obaro, 33 Books You've Got To Read This Fall

The Deep by Rivers Solomon with Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes (Aug. 4)

Inspired by a song by hip-hop group Clipping (which consists of rapper Daveed Diggs and producers William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes), The Deep tells the story of an idyllic underwater world inhabited by the descendants of pregnant Africans who were thrown overboard enslavers' ships. One of these descendants, Yetu, is tasked with holding the memories of her people, so that they can live without past trauma haunting them. But when the past becomes too much to bear, Yetu swims to the surface and finds herself in the world she and her people came from, where she'll set off on a journey of self-discovery.

Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver by Jill Heinerth (Aug. 4)

Jill Heinerth is one of the world's most renowned cave divers — she was the first in history to deep dive into an Antarctic iceberg — and Into the Planet is a behind-the-scenes account of her thrilling and dangerous career. Weaving in science and personal history, Into the Planet reads like compelling travel writing, guiding readers through our oceans' beautiful and mysterious depths.

Black Card by Chris L. Terry (Aug. 11)

Terry's satiric novel follows an unnamed bassist in a punk band in Richmond, Virginia; his mother is white and his father is Black. In this world of Black Card, the "black card" is a physical card — and the narrator, who's regularly faced with the criticism that he's not Black enough, has his revoked after failing to speak out about a racist incident. The narrator embarks on a campaign to win it back, but he ends up the suspect of a violent crime, forced to face the realities of the experience of Black men in the US.