38 Great Books To Read This Fall, Recommended By Our Favorite Indie Booksellers

9. Kitra by Gideon Marcus Kitra reminds me of the juvenile space opera adventures of the late '30s and early '40s but with several major differences. It's a fun, quick read, but the writing isn't schlocky, and the characters are more believable and actualized — not to mention being a diverse cast, unlike the exclusively male heroes of the olden days. It helps that Marcus is a space historian, so the science is kept reasonably accurate. The book also retains a positive story line, and while it is fraught with danger it stays good-humored and is ultimately about friendship. In these days of strife it was refreshing to read such a positive and amusing story. —Jean-Paul Garnier, owner; Space Cowboy Books 10. An Inventory of Losses by Judith Schalansky, trans. Jackie Smith This is a stunning look at twelve objects, animals, and ruins, lost to the world forever, replete with meditations on memory, nature, and the relentless passage of time. Part history, part memoir, and part fiction, this book glimmers with insights and a strange, subtle magic. Meticulous, singular, and utterly original. —Mark, operations manager; Brazos Bookstore 11. That Time Of Year by Marie NDiaye, trans. Jordan Stump That Time of Year is somehow both refreshing and deeply unsettling at the same time. The perfect book to send you careening straight into the fall season, NDiaye's story of a man who's lost his wife and child on the last day of their summer vacation in a remote French village is chilling, slanted, and startling. I'm always looking for genre-bending books that I feel like I've never read before, and this nails it perfectly. —Angela María Spring, owner/buyer; Duende District 12. Igifu by Scholastique Mukasonga, trans. Jordan Stump Every season in which we get a book by Scholastique Mukasonga, translated by Jordan Stump, is a blessed season indeed. Though the book is physically small, it contains nothing less than the heaviness of memory — its oceanic vastness, its vitality to the health and recovery of a community, its weight on the individuals charged with keeping it. Though each story has its narrators, characters, and families, I came away feeling that the main storyteller was both one and many — a we, a collective. In isolation, the stories are glittering gems; together in their own collective, they shed smoothness, and each edge is felt. When I read "Grief" in The New Yorker, I was moved; when I read it a few days later at the end of Igifu, I was verklempt. —Anna Weber, events manager; White Whale Bookstore 13. The New Wilderness by Diane Cook No one captures the beauty, horror, and heartbreak of the natural world quite like Diane Cook. Much like her acclaimed collection of short stories, Man V. Nature, The New Wilderness explores the perils of being human in an off-kilter, not-so-distant world. Let me just say, it is an impossible task for me to boil these 400 pages of sheer genius into a just few sentences! More than a frightening and prescient exploration of climate change, The New Wilderness is a captivating portrayal of human nature, isolation both physical and psychological, and the complexities of mother-daughter relationships. Like nature and humanity, this enthralling novel is at times brutal and cruel and in equal measures gentle and serene. Cook’s sharp, subversive brilliance radiates in familiar and unexpected ways throughout this tour de force. My favorite book of the year by far! —Lauren Messamore, marketing manager; Watermark Books 14. Little Scratch by Rebecca Watson Little Scratch drops us without ceremony into the frenetic, unsettled narration of an unnamed, assault-scarred office worker. The rhythm (agitated) and spacing (spotted) reveal a mind attempting to absorb, minute by minute, a torrent of mundanity mixed with terror. Watson has rendered in type a disturbed and attenuated mode of thought that is all too familiar to most of us today. —Alena Jones, manager; Clancey D'Isa, marketing director; Seminary Co-op Bookstore and 57th Street Books 15. Pew By Catherine Lacey Pew is a wholly disquieting tale of the power of judgment to neatly and horrifically categorize the world for our own elevation. Told in the southern gothic tradition, this is character development in its finest form — an utterly spellbinding examination preconceived notions and the damaging effects of moral superiority. Timely, provocative and bound to be a classic. —Kristin Hildum, owner; Read Books Virginia Beach 16. Sisters by Daisy Johnson Sisters is a twisting, compelling read from start to finish. Johnson provides a masterful look into the relationship of sisters June and September, born 10 months apart. Exiled to their aunt's beat-up old summer house, the girls explore every crumbling inch and wander the beach as the events of the previous months unfold. The house creates a haunting, intimate sense of place, and as their single mother sleeps through the days, the reader is left alone with the two girls. Johnson's language is evocative and hypnotic, a reminder of why she was shortlisted for the Man Booker for her previous novel, Everything Under. Fans of Shirley Jackson and Barbara Comyns will recognize this skillful kind of creepy. Anyone wanting to get lost in a perfect eerie read will appreciate it just as much. —Heidi and Michael Bender, owners; Split Rock Books

17. Kant's Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write by Claire Messud In a departure from fiction, Claire Messud's latest is 26 essays on childhood, family relationships, art, and books. Messud is one of my favorite contemporary writers; her novels are among my most memorable reads. I cannot wait to dip into this one! —Sherri Gallentine, head book buyer; Vroman's Bookstore 18. Welcome to Braggsville by T. Geronimo Johnson This book constantly surprises. At first it seems to be an incredibly quirky coming-of-age novel, a story about a Southern kid who winds up at Berkley. But then, very suddenly, it becomes something entirely more complicated. I find myself rereading passages, poring over paragraphs to find the subtle shifts where Johnson has begun to unveil aspects of human nature that maybe we’d rather ignore. As the United States faces the hard truth that the status quo is deadly for people of color, this book begins to untangle the complexities of race in the South, as well as the folly of youth. As a full-grown adult, I want to shake good sense into the characters. But, at the same time, I’m reminded how incredibly deep I thought my understanding of the world was in college — and how very much I had left to learn.

This book is one you’ll likely wrestle with. But it’s a significant contribution to southern literature, one you shouldn’t miss. —Kendra Gayle Lee, owner/bookseller; Bookish Atlanta 19. The White Dress by Nathalie Leger The third book in Leger's uncategorizable triptych turns its lens onto Italian performance artist Pippa Bacca, who was tragically murdered while hiking across Europe in a wedding dress to promote world peace. This harrowing story, told in Leger's agile, exploratory, and gorgeously labyrinthine prose, raises questions about womanhood, justice, and what it means to make art in the world. To be consumed in one sitting and mulled over forever. —Halley Parry, bookseller; Skylight Books 20. Parakeet by Marie-Helene Bertino Parakeet is a fever dream of a novel that you'll find yourself attempting to understand and longing to return to weeks after you've finished it. The book begins with a young woman on the brink of marriage visited by her long dead grandmother in the form of an admonishing parakeet. Believe it or not, anthropomorphic birds are not the strangest thing to happen in this book but, with each outlandish development, the story imparts lessons on aging, loss, acceptance, and love. Marie-Helene Bertino is a rare writer — one whose wit and eloquence is obviously innate but who will quietly knock you out with the alarming importance of what she has to say. —Caroline McGregor, marketing and events; Books & Books 21. The Secret Lives of Church Ladies by Deesha Philyaw This poignant collection of nine stories explores the often unspoken gulf between the complex reality of Black women's lives and the narrow expectations and roles the church offers to women and girls. Reading these stories is like listening to your aunts telling secrets together when they think all the kids have gone to sleep — these are grown women's truths, rarely written in contemporary fiction, but immediately and welcomingly familiar. You'll want to sit and stay a while. —E.R. Anderson, events coordinator; Charis Books & More 22. Legendborn by Tracy Deonn Bree Matthews just wanted to get away from the claustrophobic grief of her hometown and the well-meaning people giving her cliché condolences about her mother's tragic passing. Joining the early college program at UNC Chapel Hill was supposed to give her the space she needed to move on — but how was she supposed to know that her first night there she'd stumble upon magic, demons, and a centuries-old secret society tasked with protecting the world from destruction? When Bree discovers this secret society might have sinister ties to her mother's death, she decides to infiltrate its ranks and find out the truth. The truth, however, might be more complicated than she'd hoped. Legendborn is filled with twists and turns that send your heartbeat skyrocketing and your mind whirring as it searches for answers. It is a story about the intricately bound legacies of family, country, trauma, and duty, as Bree discovers the power and love passed down to her by her ancestors, which, in her hands, is enough Southern Black Girl Magic to save the world. —Kylie, bookseller; Mysterious Galaxy 23. Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots What makes a hero? A villain? What if we measure the consequences of seemingly good actions and find that, in fact, they harm more than they help? Hench is a captivating twist on the superhero genre. —Melanie Cade, owner; Mojo Books & Records 24. Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender When someone posts private pictures of Felix Love pre-transition in the lobby at school, he dives headfirst into a revenge plot for the ages. Meanwhile, he also faces typical high school drama, ongoing questions about gender and identity, and the stress of college applications. Kacen Callender brilliantly layers the complexities of managing multiple marginalizations — including being a black, bisexual, nonbinary and lower income student at a private high school — while also dealing with the everyday struggles of being a high school senior. Though there is trauma and heartache in Felix’s story, it bursts with love, joy, and pride. It is a perfect celebration of queer Black love and joy. —Read Davidson, customer orders; Harvard Book Store

