46 Books Our Favorite Indie Booksellers Were Grateful For This Year

Azadi: Freedom. Fascism. Fiction. by Arundhati Roy Arundhati Roy's latest collection of essays is powerful and timely, exploring the coronavirus pandemic, the persistent and rising threat of authoritarianism, and how her own fiction is in dialogue with these things. Although this may sound exhausting — especially as we drag ourselves along, sluggish with pandemic fatigue — Roy's voice is brilliant, reasonable, clear as a bell, and full of charm. And so we're grateful for her work and grateful for this book at a time when clear and reasonable voices are what we most urgently need to hold at the center of our attention. In the book's final essay, Roy calls the global pandemic "a gateway between one world and the next." Such imagination is urgently needed, especially when we're running out of steam while navigating this moment of crisis. She invites us to really consider that aspect of the term "crisis" which implies a turning point. "We can choose to walk through [the gateway], dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it." —Mark Trecka, Binnacle Books (Get your copy.) Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants By Robin Wall Kimmerer I am grateful for mother, scientist, professor, and member of the Potawatomi Nation Robin Wall Kimmerer's book Braiding Sweetgrass. Kimmerer takes us on a journey from the past to the present and reminds us of all we have to be grateful for, asking us, "What would it be like to be raised on gratitude, to speak to the natural world as a member of the democracy of species, to raise a pledge of interdependence? No declarations of political loyalty are required, just a response to a repeated question: 'Can we agree to be grateful for all that is given?'"



Kimmerer's book is a beautiful blend of scientific knowledge and traditional wisdom that reads like poetry, testimony and essay, bringing hard facts about our dying natural world to surface, and with a gentle hand, she motivates and stirs something deep within us. Milkweed Editions published a special hardback edition this year; it is a treasure that will stay in my personal library and will be passed down to family. I love it that much. —Rosaura Magaña, Palabras Bilingual Bookstore (Get your copy.) All About Love by bell hooks A wise, knowing, mature, vulnerable, and generous conversation about what love is and what it is not. hooks disabuses us of our delusions about love and helps us replace them with something much deeper and much more fulfilling — a perfect book for making sense of such a grievous year. —Jeff Deutsch, Seminary Co-op Bookstore & 57th Street Books (Get your copy.) A Small Porch: Sabbath Poems 2014 and 2015 by Wendell Berry Wendell Berry's Sabbath Poems have gotten me through moments I probably shouldn't have gotten through. A Small Porch, half poetry and half essay, heralds the importance of looking at nature as something sacred. A book of short life lessons from a rural farmer. If you're looking for a starting point for diving into Berry's writing, this is it. —Gary Lovely, The Book Loft of German Village (Get your copy.)









