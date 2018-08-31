Random House, Norman Wong

The world of Claudia Dey's Heartbreaker is just a little ~off~ right from the start. Maybe it's the fact that the young narrator, Pony Darlene Fontaine, explains so casually that she's got 12 cans of gasoline hidden in the woods behind her house. Maybe it's that she refers to her hometown as "the territory" and it seems to exist outside of time. Maybe it's that everyone in the territory has a nickname — like her father, aka "The Heavy" — oh, and also, they all dig each other's graves? What's abundantly clear as the novel progresses — following the search for Pony's mother, from her perspective, and then from her dog's, and then from her crush's — is that this is a book like no other. It's eerie, it's cult-y, it's so very exciting, and I never wanted it to end.

