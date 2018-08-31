These Are The Best Books Of Fall 2018
An eerie cult, a dangerous road trip, a proposal gone VERY wrong, and much, much more.
1. Heartbreaker by Claudia Dey
2. All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung
3. My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
4. Transcription by Kate Atkinson
5. The Library Book by Susan Orlean
6. Retablos: Stories From a Life Lived Along the Border by Octavio Solis
7. The Carrying by Ada Limón
8. Housegirl by Michael Donkor
9. Impossible Owls by Brian Phillips
10. Insurrecto by Gina Apostol
11. The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling
12. All Roads Lead to Blood by Bonnie Chau
13. The Proposal by Jasmine Guillory
14. The Wildlands by Abby Geni
15. Amateur: A True Story About What Makes a Man by Thomas Page McBee
16. She Would Be King by Wayétu Moore
17. The Real Lolita by Sarah Weinman
18. Never Ran, Never Will by Albert Samaha
19. The Deeper the Water the Uglier the Fish by Katya Apekina
20. Unsheltered by Barbara Kingsolver
21. Dissolve by Sherwin Bitsui
22. The Souls of Yellow Folk by Wesley Yang
23. Little by Edward Carey
24. Passing for Human by Liana Finck
25. Family Trust by Kathy Wang
26. White Dancing Elephants by Chaya Bhuvaneswar
27. Death and Other Holidays by Marci Vogel
28. Friday Black by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
29. Heartland by Sarah Smarsh
30. Crudo by Olivia Laing
31. Heavy: An American Memoir by Kiese Laymon
32. Evening in Paradise: More Stories by Lucia Berlin
33. Bury It by Sam Sax
34. Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister
35. Citizen Illegal by José Olivarez
