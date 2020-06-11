1. The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin



Essun comes home one day to find her husband has killed their son and kidnapped their daughter. She must journey through a broken and war-torn world to find and save her daughter, all during the collapse of the all-powerful empire that has ruled over the world for a thousand years.



5-star review: "This book is spectacular — smart, clever, well crafted, well timed, full of great characters and great scenes. I love fantasy but it lets me down a lot. Sometimes I feel it's the same plot rehashed, over and over. The Fifth Season is unlike anything else I have ever read." —Jamieson

2. Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi

Set in ’92 Los Angeles, Ella has what she calls a "Thing" — an ability to see things that haven't yet happened. Her older brother Kev wants to protect Ella from herself — but after he ends up incarcerated, she struggles with her ability to confront the past and the future, knowing that a revolution might be the only way toward progress.



5-star review: "Onyebuchi’s writing is stunning. His evocation of American history, in all its messiness and filth, will blow you away. I don’t know what else to say about this book except that it sets a new standard for the subgenre of urban fantasy." —Gin Jenna

3. Dark Matter: A Century of Speculative Fiction from the African Diaspora, edited by Sheree Thomas

This anthology gathers fiction and essays from classic writers of Black science fiction, fantasy, and speculative fiction like Octavia Butler, Samuel R. Delany, Nalo Hopkinson, Walter Mosley, and more.



5-star review: "This book blew my mind. There are stories in it that I have never forgotten and still think about to this day, particularly Derrick Bell's 'The Space Traders.' Love it." —Alecia

4. Dawn by Octavia E. Butler

The first novel in the Xenogenesis series, Dawn, introduces us to Lilith, a woman whose son and husband died in the fires that destroyed Earth. She is one of the few humans who were rescued at the last minute by the Oankali, an alien race that survives by genetically merging with other civilizations. They've kept the Earthlings alive, in a deep sleep, for centuries, but now they want Lilith to help bring their ship back to a now-inhabitable Earth so they can merge their two races. But some of the humans aren't happy about this deal, even if it means the destruction of their own race. Lilith will have to decide who to side with, especially when all of humanity is at stake.



5-star review: "Utterly fascinating, provocative, mournful, and compelling. Butler’s spare, unadorned, focused prose carries her mysterious, haunting tale forward with a bracing clarity. There was no one quite like her." —Anthony

5. An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon

Aster was born into slavery, and she's trying to escape from the brutally segregated spaceship that for generations has been trying to escort the last humans from a dying planet to a Promised Land. When she discovers clues about the circumstances of her mother's death, she also comes closer to disturbing truths about the ship and its journey.

5-star review: "Incredible, relevant, harrowing, and fascinating, this is the story of a young woman in the low class of a brutally stratified generation ship. Aster's voice is so solid, her experiences read as tangible, every surface and texture feel real both physically and emotionally. Readers of dystopias that explore race, gender, disability, sexuality, and class will not want to miss this one. It will sit on my shelf by my Butler, Jemisin, Le Guin, Okorafor, Leckie. One of the most human explorations of the possibilities of our repressive future and the hope for hard-won rebellion I have ever read." —Gretchen

6. Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor

In postapocalyptic Africa, a woman gives birth to a baby after being raped by one of the generals who destroyed her village. She names the baby Onyesonwu — meaning "Who fears death?" — and both she and Onye realize very quickly she seems to have special abilities. When Onye discovers in a spiritual visit that someone powerful is trying to kill her, she makes it her goal to get to the would-be murderer first — and find out more about who exactly she is along the way.

5-star review: "The first thing that struck me about Who Fears Death is Nnedi's really sharp and subtle communication of her characters' emotions. She doesn't shy away from showing when and how they are hurting, and how their feelings express themselves in their bodies, whether it's through a clenched feeling in the chest or a burst of overt violence. It's important because her novel is dense with emotional violence — and without this human lens, without being made to feel what her characters feel, I think I'd have been numbed to it. Lots of terrible things happen in this story and it's a testament to Nnedi's mastery that she makes them all have an impact." —barbecube



7. Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson

The rich and privileged have abandoned an alternate Toronto, leaving the rest of the population behind barricades and unable to escape. There, the inner city returns to an older way of life — farming, bartering, herbal medicine, and mysticism — until the wealthy decide to prey on the impoverished communities for organ donation, and a young mother must turn to spiritualism and ritual to save her family.

5-star review: "Compelling from beginning to end, I see how Hopkinson places Caribbean culture within the realm of scifi/fantasy, looking at race and gender in ways that resonate with current realities for many POC. Her work deserves the same recognition and reverence as Octavia Butler. Hopkinson is a masterful storyteller and gives us characters we can relate to and will remember long after putting down the book. I only regret that I didn't read this one back in '98 when it was released." —Inda

8. The Intuitionist by Colson Whitehead

The Empiricists and the Intuitionists are at war within the Department of Elevator Inspectors in an unnamed bustling city. Lila Mae, an Intuitionist who is also the city's first Black woman inspector, is at the center of a scandal — an elevator in an important building has crashed on her watch, and as she tries to clear her name she uncovers a web of secrets.



5-star review: "I would give this six stars if I could. I am not easily impressed by a book, but this was magnificent. Unlike anything I've ever read, and a brilliant racial allegory. I feel a book hangover coming up." —Tineke Dijkstra