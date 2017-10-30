Believe Me When I Tell You These Little-Known Facts About Color Are Fascinating

Viking/Penguin

Obsidian, also known as volcanic glass, has long been used in mystical and occult circles. One specific piece — a thick, glossy disk with a small handle, currently at the British Museum in London — has been tracked since it was first created by the Aztecs, in honor of their god Tezcatlipoca (or, "smoking mirror"). The mirror was brought into Europe after Cortés invaded what is now Mexico, and eventually made its way into the hands of an Elizabethan astrologer and philosopher named Dr. John Dee.

Dr. Dee was said to have used the mirror to "call his spirits," but such an activity wasn't the slightest bit unusual at the time. Dee was not only a believer in the occult, he was also the queen's adviser, and he received insight by "talking to angels" through the mirror and mediums. When Christianity became paranoid and obsessive about the devil and witchcraft in the late 16th century, though, all things black became associated with evil. That the mirror wasn't destroyed wasn't just good luck — on the advice of one of the angels Dee communed with, Dee burned all 28 volumes of his records of communication with mediums, and it's surprising any record of his mysticism exists at all.