Author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers (The Day the Crayons Quit), is reading his books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays live on Instagram at 2 p.m. ET. The videos will also live on his website.

In collaboration with the Kennedy Center, author and illustrator Mo Willems (Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus) is releasing daily videos inviting kids to draw, craft, and create with him, weekdays at 1 p.m. ET. You can find the videos at Kennedy-Center.org or YouTube.

Author Mac Barnett (Sam & Dave Dig a Hole) is hosting three series on Instagram: Every weekday at noon (PT) on Instagram Live, Barnett hosts Mac’s Book Club Show, reading a different picture book — and wearing a different hat — each day. (Barnett told BuzzFeed Books in an email, "I have a habit of buying hats that I later realize I should never wear out of the house. Now that I never leave my house, I figure it’s the perfect time to wear them.") Every night around 5 p.m. PT, there's Mac’s Book Club Show: Chapter Books After Dark, where Barnett reads from his book Mac B., Kid Spy: Mac Undercover (and wears a tuxedo). Finally, on Saturdays at noon, Barnett and his friend Shawn Harris make Live Cartoons, which is shot in one take.

Author and illustrator Debbie Ridpath Ohi (Where Are My Books?) is posting daily drawing prompts and activities on Twitter at #KidsDailyDebbieOhi, as well as picture book read-alouds and drawing demonstrations on YouTube. She also has a selection of printables — activities, book templates, posters, and bookmarks — on her site.

Author and illustrator Wendy MacNaughton (Salt Fat Acid Heat, Pen & Ink) hosts 30-minute draw-along videos every weekday, live on Instagram at 10 a.m. PT and then available on YouTube. MacNaughton — who is also a trained social worker — described the videos in an email to BuzzFeed Books as "providing drawing, fun, and silliness, and some talk about feelings too ... but mostly it’s just a fun nonjudgmental space for play." The series will continue through the end of the school year.

Now that author Emma Straub's Brooklyn bookstore Books Are Magic is closed, she's turning their weekly storytimes — Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. — into virtual events, reading personal favorites on IGTV every week until the store reopens. In an email, Straub also teased some "special guests."