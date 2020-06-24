 Skip To Content
These Cute Alien Comics Show How Bizarre Human Behavior Is

"Our mutual unease increases."

By Arianna Rebolini

Picture of Arianna Rebolini Arianna Rebolini BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 23, 2020, at 9:34 p.m. ET

Nathan W. Pyle (a former BuzzFeed employee) depicts the odd realities of everyday human behavior in his Strange Planet series. Stranger Planet is his second collection of these endearing alien comics — below are some of our favorites.

On cats.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On babies.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On coffee.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On nursery rhymes.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On sports.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On snacks.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On helping.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

On sustenance.

Nathan Pyle / Morrow Gift

Stranger Planet is available now.

Morrow Gift

