Here Are The 2018 National Book Award Winners
The winners were revealed at the 69th National Book Awards ceremony.
The fiction award went to Sigrid Nunez for The Friend.
The nonfiction award went to Jeffrey C. Stewart for The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke.
The poetry award went to Justin Phillip Reed for Indecency.
The award for translated literature went to Yoko Tawada for The Emissary, translated by Margaret Mitsutani.
The award for young people's literature went to Elizabeth Acevedo for The Poet X.
Congratulations to all!
