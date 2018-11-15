BuzzFeed News

Here Are The 2018 National Book Award Winners

The winners were revealed at the 69th National Book Awards ceremony.

By Arianna Rebolini

Posted on November 14, 2018, at 10:12 p.m. ET

The fiction award went to Sigrid Nunez for The Friend.

Riverhead Books / Marion Ettinger

The nonfiction award went to Jeffrey C. Stewart for The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke.

Oxford University Press

The poetry award went to Justin Phillip Reed for Indecency.

Coffee House Press, Nicholas A. C. Nichols

The award for translated literature went to Yoko Tawada for The Emissary, translated by Margaret Mitsutani.

New Directions / G.Garitan [GFDL (gnu.org or CC BY-SA 4.0 (creativecommons.org], from Wikimedia Commons

The award for young people's literature went to Elizabeth Acevedo for The Poet X.

HarperTeen, Elizabeth Acevedo

Congratulations to all!

