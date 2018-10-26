BuzzFeed News

16 Signs The BuzzFeed Book Club Was Made For You

A place for book lovers, by book lovers.

By Arianna Rebolini

Headshot of Arianna Rebolini

Arianna Rebolini

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 26, 2018, at 3:56 p.m. ET

1. Your to-read pile is forever growing... but you're still always looking for a good rec.

Hannah Hillam for BuzzFeed

2. You've canceled plans to read.

Disney/Kayla Yandoli/BuzzFeed

3. Or to reorganize your bookshelf.

Radu Marcusu on Unsplash

4. And your dream date is... well...

Twitter: @laurenduca

5. You understand that there is no anger like that caused by someone talking to you even though you are HOLDING AND READING AN OPEN BOOK.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pandora Cinema / Via dukeofbookingham.tumblr.com

6. Some might say you have too many books, but honestly you just feel bad for those people.

Twitter: @paperfury

7. When you're reading an amazing book it sort of becomes a new crush: You insert it into any and all conversations, you find yourself drifting off into daydreams about it, and being apart from it feels like torture.

Loryn Brantz/BuzzFeed

8. And you basically need recovery time after finishing one.

Maritsa Patrinos / BuzzFeed

9. You bring a book or e-reader with you whenever you leave the house.

Kayla Yandoli/BuzzFeed

10. Being asked what your favorite book is can short-circuit your brain, but you still love trying to figure out the answer.

John Green / adventuresoflitgirl.tumblr.com


11. You have a library card. There are people who don't?

Twitter: @bozereads

13. You have very, very, very strong book opinions.

FX/Jamie Jones/BuzzFeed

14. You genuinely can't imagine reading not being part of your life.

Disney/Kayla Yandoli

15. And you love finding someone else who gets it.

Kayla Yandoli/BuzzFeed

16. And the idea of finding a community of people reading and discussing books together sounds like a little bit of heaven.

Maritsa Patrinos/BuzzFeed

We get it. ~Join us.~



