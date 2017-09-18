Some People Thought It Was Too Soon For Sean Spicer's Joke At The Emmys

CBS

In his capacity as White House press secretary, Spicer said in January, "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, PERIOD, both in person and around the globe."

At the Emmys, during Colbert's monologue, Spicer came out onstage with a mobile podium reminiscent of the one Melissa McCarthy used in her impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live and said, "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, PERIOD, both in person and around the world."