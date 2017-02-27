What It Was Like Inside At The Oscars When The Weirdest Thing Happened

"Someone gave them the wrong card! You couldn’t have done that for one of the documentaries? Best Editing?"

The commotion during the Best Picture speeches at the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

HOLLYWOOD, California — People in the nosebleed seats at the Dolby Theater were already getting up to leave the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony when La La Land was announced the Best Picture winner. But then La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz interrupted his colleague's speech.

"There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture," Horowitz said. There was scattered applause, then a silence in the audience as he repeated himself. "This is not a joke."

Inside the theater, the audience was bewildered and in some cases agitated over the mix-up that ultimately led to Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and his cast and crew taking the stage, rushing through their acceptance with some of the jilted La La Land contingent still standing beside them.

"Someone gave them the wrong card!" an audience member howled after the show, standing atop the grand staircase entrance to the Dolby. "You couldn’t have done that for one of the documentaries? Best Editing?"

"It seems like [Jenkins'] moment got stolen," said her friend. "That’s what it feels like. His moment got stolen. You don’t mess up like that." (The women declined to give their names because they work in the industry and "because we're being truthful.")