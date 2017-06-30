Muslims are sharing photos of their grandparents affected by the travel ban, following new guidelines that do not consider grandparents “close family relationship.”

Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court granted the Trump administration permission to partially implement the controversial travel and refugee ban.

The Supreme Court order only exempted those who they said had a "bona fide relationship" with people or organizations in the US. Following the order, the Trump administration set new guidelines to define what constitutes a "close" family relationship: a parent, spouse, child, adult son or daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, or sibling in the US.

That meant the travel ban would apply to grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members. The administration initially said fiancés would not be considered close family members but reversed the decision late on Thursday before the ban went into effect.