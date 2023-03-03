A Reality TV Star Was Sentenced To Life In Prison For Arranging His Nephew’s Death

Former reality star James “Tim” Norman of the reality TV show Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for his involvement in the murder-for-hire plot that led to his nephew’s death, the Department of Justice announced in a press release .

A jury found Norman, 43, guilty on Sept. 16 of conspiracy to commit murder for hire, murder for hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, all associated with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Andre Montgomery Jr. in 2016.

“Tim Norman portrayed one image to the public, but there were more sinister intentions lurking underneath,” Assistant US Attorney Angie Danis said during Thursday’s sentencing hearing, according to the press release. “And the measure of someone’s character is what they do when they think no one is watching. When he thought no one was watching, he planned the execution of his nephew and carried it out.”

Both Norman and Montgomery appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Network reality show that aired for nine seasons. The series ran from 2011 to 2018 and documented the family of Robbie Montgomery, Norman’s mother, and featured their soul food business named Sweetie Pie’s, which was founded in the St. Louis area.