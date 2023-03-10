How To Not Fall At The Oscars

She knows a thing or two about maintaining poise in high-stress situations and even higher heels. Gabriel, who became the first Filipina American to win the Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 14, said she would wear heels (and socks to avoid blisters) ahead of pageants to get comfortable moving in them.

A fall at an awards show like the Oscars is notable not for the embarrassment. (It’s not embarrassing! It happens.) Instead, it pierces the bubble of pomp and circumstance that encases the event. It’s as if the weight of the night bubbles up so much that unexpected moments must leak out.