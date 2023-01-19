Netflix Cofounder Reed Hastings Has Resigned As Co-CEO

Reed Hastings, one of the founders of Netflix, announced Thursday he is stepping down as co-CEO.

In a statement shared online , Hastings said he will now serve as executive chair for the next few years. His co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, will continue in the role, joined by former chief product officer and chief operating officer Greg Peters.

“After 15 years together we have a great shorthand & I’m so confident in their leadership,” Hastings tweeted. “Twice the heart, double the ability to please members & accelerate growth.”