Brooke Shields And Drew Barrymore Related To Not Knowing Where They Stood In The #MeToo Movement After Being Sexualized in Hollywood

Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore shared a vulnerable conversation about the complicated emotions they had at the start of the #MeToo movement.

The Pretty Baby star appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her two-part documentary titled Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, and shared the toll of being sexualized as a young girl in Hollywood.

Barrymore asked Shields how she felt when the #MeToo movement garnered more attention in 2017.

"I didn't feel like I had a dog in that race. I didn't feel like I could speak to it, because I experienced things that were so inappropriate at such a young age,” Barrymore said. "We were children. How did that movement affect you? Did you feel like you could speak to it?”

Shields said she didn’t feel like she could speak to the movement, because she didn’t know where she fell on the spectrum. She also added that she didn’t know how to interpret her own experiences.

“I was made to feel culpable, but at the same time you victim-shame yourself. We were so young and it was so ‘appropriate,’” Shields said, using air quotes around the word. “I couldn’t feel sorry. I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know.”