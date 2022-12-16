Angelina Jolie Has Ended Her UN Work After Recently Criticizing The Agency

After more than two decades as the face of the United Nations refugee agency, Angelina Jolie has left.



In a joint statement on Friday, the Oscar-winning actor and the intergovernmental organization announced that Jolie will part ways from her role as special envoy to address “a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

The news of Jolie stepping aside comes just weeks after she publicly criticized the UN in a Guardian article for its lack of success in ending sexual violence, and accused UN Security Council members of “abusing their veto power.”

Friday’s statement did not address those frustrations, and instead Jolie said that she believes it's the right time to change her approach by working directly with refugees and local organizations.

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie said.