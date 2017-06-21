BuzzFeed News

Embrace Your Inner Colorful Goth

audio / blackhistorymonth

But do *you* know what vaporwave is?

By Another Round and Alex Laughlin

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Headshot of Alex Laughlin

Alex Laughlin

Posted on June 21, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. ET

We sat down with Zimbabwean-Australian Rapper Tkay Maidza at SXSW earlier this year!

(And we looked cute, obvs.)

We talked about her favorite inspirations, fashion — and she taught us what vaporwave is.

(It&#x27;s like the fashion equivalent of this gif) Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

Listen to the episode here:

And listen to Tkay's ~jams~ here:

Follow Tkay Maidza at @TKAYMAIDZA.

Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty

Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com

