BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

It's 95 Degrees. Here's How To Stay Cute.

audio

It's 95 Degrees. Here's How To Stay Cute.

Your Another Round friends are here to help you take over summer '17!

By Another Round and Alex Laughlin and Agerenesh Ashagre

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Headshot of Alex Laughlin

Alex Laughlin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Agerenesh Ashagre

Agerenesh Ashagre

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 5, 2017, at 12:07 p.m. ET

Our friends and BuzzFeed beauty experts Essence Gant and Patrice Peck stopped by on Facebook Live this week to share their tips for staying cute in the summer heat, and we learned so much!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

You might remember Essence from her appearance on Another Round last year! 💅🏾

Essence kicked it off with a two puff hair tutorial. She said it's great for keeping thick hair out of your face and off your neck on hot days.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

The key is to always keep hair ties on your wrist so that you can pull up your puffs at any given moment. She said you don't even need a comb because your part doesn't have to be super even.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround
ADVERTISEMENT

Fluff it up, Essence, fluff it up!

“If this was gonna be one Afro puff, I would put in edge control. But because it’s two, you’re not really gonna see my edges. So why put in product if it doesn’t really matter?” Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

“If this was gonna be one Afro puff, I would put in edge control. But because it’s two, you’re not really gonna see my edges. So why put in product if it doesn’t really matter?”

Patrice followed up with a quick headwrap demo that can work for almost any hairstyle.

A headwrap is a great way to look regal and fancy, but still keep your head cool. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

A headwrap is a great way to look regal and fancy, but still keep your head cool.

Start by placing the wrap at the back of your head and pull one side out longer than the other.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Twist, twist, twist the long side and wrap it around your head, and tuck it to keep it in place.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround
ADVERTISEMENT

Ayyye, we made it! Patrice's headwrap is from Royal House of Wraps, BTW.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Next, they put us onto some very important makeup tips. Just because it's 95 degrees outside doesn't mean you can't stay cute, amirite?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Essence said she applies minimal foundation when the weather is warm. She told us that, “In the summer, I don’t put on a lot of foundation, because I just don’t want a lot of stuff on my face.”

She is wearing Wet n Wild Photofocus Foundation in the shade Mocha. If you don&#x27;t want to wear foundation but still want to smooth out your skin, Patrice recommends using a primer that will blur your pores and mattify your skin. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

She is wearing Wet n Wild Photofocus Foundation in the shade Mocha. If you don't want to wear foundation but still want to smooth out your skin, Patrice recommends using a primer that will blur your pores and mattify your skin.

Patrice's summer beauty go-to is bold, bright colors. She said that summer events like music festivals are a good opportunity to experiment with bright colors and designs.

Forget rules about what you &quot;should&quot; do — wear two lip colors! For her top lip, Patrice applied Colour Pop&#x27;s Lippie Stix in the shade Climax , and on her bottom lip she went with Colour Pop&#x27;s Ultra Matte Lip in Dr. M. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Forget rules about what you "should" do — wear two lip colors! For her top lip, Patrice applied Colour Pop's Lippie Stix in the shade Climax , and on her bottom lip she went with Colour Pop's Ultra Matte Lip in Dr. M.

ADVERTISEMENT

To add an extra flair to her ~lewk~, she applied a few dots on her forehead and under each eye.

Patrice used Dot Dot Dot dual eyeliner from Flirt. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Patrice used Dot Dot Dot dual eyeliner from Flirt.

And just an FYI, Patrice reminded us all that sweat is normal! It's summer, you're human, so just embrace it.

Makeup wipes and blotting papers are your friend if the drip becomes too much! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Makeup wipes and blotting papers are your friend if the drip becomes too much!

On an ending style note, Essence showed us how to take a shirt from workplace ~meh~ to after-work happy hour ~Yaaas!~

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Grab a bunch in the middle of your shirt and start twisting it around itself. Wrap the tail around like a knot, and pull it through the middle. Tuck the rest of the tail under the knot for a rose effect!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround
ADVERTISEMENT

Voila, you have a crop top!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

Essence and Patrice's most important tip, though, was to do what makes you feel great—no matter what your skin tone, body type, or hair texture is!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round / Via Facebook: anotherround

See their full summer hack tutorial below.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: video.php / Via Facebook: anotherround

And don't forget to subscribe to Another Round!

Never miss an episode: subscribe to Another Round on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT