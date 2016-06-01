Here's The "Another Round" Newsletter Archive

BuzzFeed News

Missed any editions of Another Round's newsletter? Find them all here!

By Another Round

Posted on June 1, 2016, at 3:38 p.m. ET

Another Round / BuzzFeed
November 10 — "Get your tickets for the Kwanzaa Spectacular!!!"

November 3 — "Come Thirst With Us"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

October 27 — "Stop Telling Women To Smile"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Comedy Central / Via media.giphy.com

October 20 — "Longest Deep Sigh Ever"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
True Entertainment
October 13 — "With Great Glow-Ups Comes Great Responsibility"

Mindy Tucker

October 6 — "Go outside!!!!"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

September 29 — "Keep Them Socks On, Playa"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Paramount Network Television

September 22 — "We Made It To Friday, Innit"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via Giphy
September 15 — "Still Lit Like Bic"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

September 8 — "Let Yourself Laugh"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed

September 1 — "Creating Space For Black Girls To Giggle"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

August 25 — "Butterflies In The Sky"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
PBS
August 18 — "Booty-Shaking Is Healing"

Bryan Tarnowski

August 11 — "Don’t let Cory Booker near the penguins"

August 4 — "Pip Pip Cheerio!"

July 28 — "Makeup Is Armor"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy
July 21 — "We’re all trying to outrun our third grade selves"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

July 14 — "Hard shell, soft fort"

July 7 — "so r u gona take ur shoes off or wat"

June 30 — "Poetry is not a luxury"

June 23 — "But do you know what vaporwave is?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

June 16 — "Shout Out To Boundaries"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

June 9 — "Be the porch you wish to see in the world"

June 2 — "Sliding In On A Shrimp Sandwich"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BuzzFeed
May 26 — "Mary Fake and Ashy used to be lawyers"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

May 19 — "Appreciate The Brown"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

May 12 — "Casual Negro Spirituals"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy

May 5 — "Can You Imagine Being FRIENDS With Prince?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy
April 28 — "#NotAllBats"

April 21 — "Taking A Trip To Kumbaya Brown Town"

Tracy Clayton

April 14 — "The Original Bad And Boujee"

Instagram: @brokeymcpoverty

April 7 — "It's Not That Bad, It's Actually Pretty Good"

Another Round
March 31 — "A Dude Named Hot Sauce"

Fox

March 24 — "Guess Who’s Two Years Old Today?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gifs.icanhascheezburger.com

March 17 — "Justice And Stars"

risenow.us

March 10 — "shETHER"

Sylvie Rosokoff
March 3 — "Anyway, Here’s Skip To My Loo (My Darlin’)"

youtube.com

February 24 — "The Living Single Theme Song ALL DAY"

Drew Reynolds / BuzzFeed News

February 17 — "Shave 'Em Dry"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round

February 10 — "Here's To The Afrofuture"

Broadway Books
February 3 — "It Does Not Say R.S.V.P. On The Statue Of Liberty"

Twitter: @lorenealicia

January 27 — "Blacker History Month"

Twitter: @desusandmero

January 20 — "Surround Yourself With Art"

Twitter: @thefrancofly

January 13 — "Harness Your Rage"

Twitter: @JeSuisPanda
January 6 — "Be The Boss-est Person You Know"

Another Round

December 23 — "Pokémon Deep Cut"

Julia Furlan

December 16 — "What The President Smells Like"

Another Round

December 9 — "Back In The Habit"

Twitter / UAB Digital Media
December 2 — "Happy Holla-days!"

Tracy Clayton

November 23 — "Hit Us On The Buzz"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
BET

November 18 — "Burn"

Twitter: @AJCCenter

November 11 — "The Change Does Not Stop"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
November 4 — "What's Good"

instagram.com

October 28 — "Immigrant Kid Angst And So Much More"

Tracy Clayton

October 21 — "Books To Get You Through"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

October 14 — "Never Trust A Raccoon"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
October 7 — "Jet Setting, Solange, And Carefree Black Boys"

Tracy Clayton

September 30 — "Life-Changing Magic"

instagram.com

September 23 — "Unlearning"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

September 16 — "I Want Something Just For Me"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
imgur.com
September 9 — "Let's Do This"

Tracy Clayton / Via Twitter: @brokeymcpoverty

September 2 — "What Time Is It, Tracy?"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Another Round

August 26 — "Keep Fighting"

Twitter: @Laura_ToGo

August 19 — "By The Power Of Simone"

PKtalksalot / Via pktalksalot.tumblr.com
August 12 — "You Are The Perfect Verse Over A Tight Beat"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

August 5 — "The Eagle Hasn't Landed"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
9 News Australia

July 29 — "All Congrats To The Happy Couple <3"

Another Round

July 22 — "Put Your Mask On First"

Twitter: @pktalksalot
July 15 — "No Room For Fear"

BuzzFeed Cocoa Butter

July 8 — "Be Kind To Yourself"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

July 1 — "Fre Shavacado"

instagram.com

June 17 — "Love Is Love Is Love Is Love Is Love Is Love Is Love Is Love"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
barkpost.com
June 10 — "Affirm Yourself"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
viralnova.com

June 3 — "Ultra-Smooth"

Twitter: @PKtalksalot

May 27 — "Your Inner Richy Von Moneyheimer"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

May 20 — "#1000BlackGirlBooks"

Andrea Cipriani Mecchi
May 13 — "Stop Talking, Start Doing"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

May 6 — "Call Your Mom"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
UPN

April 29 — "I Am The Dragon Breathing Fire"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The CW

April 22 — "This Thing Called Life"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
April 15 — "We Contain Multitudes"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

April 8 — "Come Through, Spring!"

Twitter: @A_Brianna

April 1 — "That New 'Do, Boo"

Another Round

March 25 — "Bimmy Bimmy Cocoa Puffs"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Beyoncé / Melina Matsoukas
March 18 — "Chicken And Liquor"

Another Round

March 11 — "Let's Have Another Round Tonight"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

March 4 — "Murder, She Quotes"

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Harpo Productions

February 26 — "Are You Willing To Wait For It?"

Another Round
February 12 — "I Slay, We Slay"

Another Round

February 5 — "You Guys Are Incredible!"

Another Round

January 29 — "The Another Round Newsletter Is Here!"

Tracy Clayton
