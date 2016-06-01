Here's The "Another Round" Newsletter Archive
November 10 — "Get your tickets for the Kwanzaa Spectacular!!!"
November 3 — "Come Thirst With Us"
October 27 — "Stop Telling Women To Smile"
October 20 — "Longest Deep Sigh Ever"
October 13 — "With Great Glow-Ups Comes Great Responsibility"
October 6 — "Go outside!!!!"
September 29 — "Keep Them Socks On, Playa"
September 22 — "We Made It To Friday, Innit"
September 15 — "Still Lit Like Bic"
September 8 — "Let Yourself Laugh"
September 1 — "Creating Space For Black Girls To Giggle"
August 25 — "Butterflies In The Sky"
August 18 — "Booty-Shaking Is Healing"
August 11 — "Don’t let Cory Booker near the penguins"
August 4 — "Pip Pip Cheerio!"
July 28 — "Makeup Is Armor"
July 14 — "Hard shell, soft fort"
June 30 — "Poetry is not a luxury"
June 23 — "But do you know what vaporwave is?"
June 16 — "Shout Out To Boundaries"
June 2 — "Sliding In On A Shrimp Sandwich"
May 19 — "Appreciate The Brown"
May 12 — "Casual Negro Spirituals"
April 28 — "#NotAllBats"
April 21 — "Taking A Trip To Kumbaya Brown Town"
April 14 — "The Original Bad And Boujee"
March 31 — "A Dude Named Hot Sauce"
March 24 — "Guess Who’s Two Years Old Today?"
March 17 — "Justice And Stars"
March 10 — "shETHER"
February 24 — "The Living Single Theme Song ALL DAY"
February 17 — "Shave 'Em Dry"
February 10 — "Here's To The Afrofuture"
February 3 — "It Does Not Say R.S.V.P. On The Statue Of Liberty"
January 27 — "Blacker History Month"
January 20 — "Surround Yourself With Art"
January 13 — "Harness Your Rage"
January 6 — "Be The Boss-est Person You Know"
December 23 — "Pokémon Deep Cut"
December 16 — "What The President Smells Like"
December 9 — "Back In The Habit"
December 2 — "Happy Holla-days!"
November 23 — "Hit Us On The Buzz"
November 18 — "Burn"
November 11 — "The Change Does Not Stop"
November 4 — "What's Good"
October 28 — "Immigrant Kid Angst And So Much More"
October 21 — "Books To Get You Through"
October 14 — "Never Trust A Raccoon"
October 7 — "Jet Setting, Solange, And Carefree Black Boys"
September 30 — "Life-Changing Magic"
September 23 — "Unlearning"
September 16 — "I Want Something Just For Me"
September 9 — "Let's Do This"
September 2 — "What Time Is It, Tracy?"
August 26 — "Keep Fighting"
August 19 — "By The Power Of Simone"
August 12 — "You Are The Perfect Verse Over A Tight Beat"
August 5 — "The Eagle Hasn't Landed"
July 29 — "All Congrats To The Happy Couple <3"
July 22 — "Put Your Mask On First"
July 15 — "No Room For Fear"
July 8 — "Be Kind To Yourself"
July 1 — "Fre Shavacado"
June 10 — "Affirm Yourself"
June 3 — "Ultra-Smooth"
May 27 — "Your Inner Richy Von Moneyheimer"
May 20 — "#1000BlackGirlBooks"
May 13 — "Stop Talking, Start Doing"
May 6 — "Call Your Mom"
April 29 — "I Am The Dragon Breathing Fire"
April 22 — "This Thing Called Life"
April 15 — "We Contain Multitudes"
April 8 — "Come Through, Spring!"
April 1 — "That New 'Do, Boo"
March 25 — "Bimmy Bimmy Cocoa Puffs"
March 18 — "Chicken And Liquor"
March 11 — "Let's Have Another Round Tonight"
March 4 — "Murder, She Quotes"
February 26 — "Are You Willing To Wait For It?"
February 12 — "I Slay, We Slay"
February 5 — "You Guys Are Incredible!"
January 29 — "The Another Round Newsletter Is Here!"
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
