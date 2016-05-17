16 Books We Fell In Love With As Young Black Girls

Scholastic, Inc.

"I didn't feel represented in pop culture. But I would sometimes skim over the descriptions of people in books—it's not really that important to me that she's brunette, and this-foot tall. With Harry Potter, for example, I thought I was Hermione. I obviously am. But once a person is cast in the role, you always associate it with that person, so it ruins the fun and the imagination of being able to see yourself in the story. I read a lot of books [as a kid], but none of them had black girls in them." - Heben Nigatu