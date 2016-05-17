16 Books We Fell In Love With As Young Black Girls
"There are other girls out there too who are stowing away in their books because the outside world’s not that great."
Meet Marley Dias.
Marley visited the BuzzFeed podcast Another Round to talk about some of the books that have inspired her. Hosts Tracy Clayton and Heben Nigatu, plus writer Ashley Ford shared their picks as well. Listen here!
These are the books they mentioned:
1. Tar Beach by Faith Ringgold
ADVERTISEMENT
2. Amazing Grace by Mary Hoffman
3. Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
4. The Heart of a Woman by Maya Angelou
5. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
ADVERTISEMENT
6. Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry by Mildred D. Taylor
7. The entire Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling
8. Walk Two Moons by Sharon Creech
9. Harriet the Spy by Louise Fitzhugh
ADVERTISEMENT
10. Matilda by Roald Dahl
11. Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
12. Alice's Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll
13. Romeo & Juliet by William Shakespeare
ADVERTISEMENT
14. Peanuts by Charles Schulz
15. The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
16. Croc On The Rock by Marion Clark
What books inspired you as a kid? Let us know in the comments or tweet at us @AnotherRound!
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Contact Another Round at julia.furlan+anotherround@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.