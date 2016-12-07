11 Life Lessons We Learned From Janet Mock
Writer, filmmaker, trans activist, and beautiful human Janet Mock stopped by BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast to tell us about her skincare routine, why coral is her power color and her new film The Trans List.
This is Janet Mock, a human being whose glow is undeniable and life-giving, like the sun.
This week, she talked to us on Another Round about her new HBO film The Trans List, surviving a Trump presidency, and of course, Beyoncé. Listen here:
Here are some of the things we learned:
1. Never trust anyone else's lighting. Janet's phone case works like its own light kit, which means her cheekbones + highlighter are always on point in photos.
2. Get yourself a husband who's *literally* one of a kind.
3. Don't sleep on Destiny's Child — the midriffs and the performances alone are worth it.
4. Julia Sugarbaker of Designing Women is a feminist hero we should really celebrate more often.
5. A reminder that you can center the stories of trans women of color, even if you're dealing with the cis white gaze.
6. Find your people and let them lift you up. Like Keija Taylor, Editor-in-Chief of Brides magazine, who featured Janet and Aaron's beautiful wedding.
7. You can get her skincare routine! She uses Acne.org cleanser for oily skin and micellar water to remove makeup.
8. Instagram over Twitter, all day. It's nicer and prettier!
9. You don't have to always respond; it's okay to stay silent and take a break.
10. Get yourself something coral if you want to feel good. It's the color of Janet's soul!
11. And this is important: trans folk, get your passports now.
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
