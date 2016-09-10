Standing Rock Pipeline Protesters' Message To Obama: You Promised To Help Us

"Our heart goes with you, but you forget us. You put us aside in the time that we need you. Do not forget us. Yéksuye: Remember.”

The organizing principle of Sacred Stone Camp, where thousands of Native Americans and supporters are now camped out to protest the the Dakota Access Pipeline, is the campfire circle. From the center of camp, tents, teepees, and makeshift shelters spiral out in every direction, inching up hills and toward the Missouri River. At one, M. Jay Cook — a man somewhere in his seventies, a thick braid of hair trailing down the back of his gray sweatshirt — sat near the end of a morning fire with a young woman who’d arrived from Humboldt County, California, to join the protest, or “protection,” as participants prefer it to be called.



Nearby, a group of young men were cooking breakfast, and as the first fall wind began to whip through the camp, Cook began recounting the complicated story of his upbringing: how, as a young teen on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, he watched as men in white shirts and ties went door to door, and then watched his friends leave and go to Idaho — a place he, too, wanted to go. He told his mother he wanted to follow his friends, so he contacted the Mormon missionaries, was baptized, and was taken to the first of what Cook calls his “three families,” this one in Pocatello, Idaho.

Cook didn’t know the specifics then, but they were among more than 40,000 Native children who, between 1947 and 2000, left their homes as part of the Indian Student Placement Program of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which offered students a foster home with an LDS family for nine months and the promise of a better education away from the reservation. “I learned the Doctrines and Covenants, the Book of Mormon, the whole thing!” he told me.

In his first foster family, he got along well with his mother, but his father was, in Cook’s words, “of a different mind.” The next year, he was moved to Blackfoot, Montana, where he stayed with another Mormon family, headed by a well-to-do doctor who taught Cook that wealth does not have to mean the same as greed.



He planned to go on a mission in Germany, and spent three years of high school learning German so that he could earn placement there. When the church attempted to place him in Indian Country — presumably so that he could better proselytize to other Indians — he balked and went to BYU instead. Throughout the ‘70s, he hitchhiked across the US, visiting siblings and former classmates.