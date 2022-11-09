Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban

Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total abortion ban that took effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Evers, who won with more than 51% of the vote, has also said he would grant clemency to any doctor who is prosecuted by a district attorney in the state.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, many abortion providers in Wisconsin shut down, fearing they could be prosecuted under the 1849 law.

In June, Evers and Kaul filed a lawsuit challenging it, which Republicans sought to have dismissed. The outcome has not yet been decided. Evers also called a special legislative session, which sought to change the state’s referendum process, the first step in allowing voters to someday get abortion rights on the ballot and bypass Republican lawmakers, but it was rejected by the GOP-controlled Wisconsin Legislature.