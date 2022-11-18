The Four Idaho Students Found Dead In An Off-Campus Home Were "Likely Sleeping" When They Were Stabbed To Death, The Coroner Said

The four University of Idaho students who were found dead in an off-campus house Nov. 13 were likely asleep when they were fatally stabbed with what was a "pretty large knife," the coroner told a cable news channel.

The Latah County coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, told NewsNation Thursday night that the victims each suffered multiple stab wounds and that they were found dead in their beds. No weapon was found at the scene, and police in the town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect.

"It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death," Mabbutt said.

The students have been identified as Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20. Based on photos posted on social media, they were close friends, and Chapin and Kernodle were in a relationship.