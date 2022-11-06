Former MoviePass Executives Knew Their Unlimited Plan Was Losing Money But Lied To Defraud Investors, Prosecutors Said

The former CEOs of MoviePass and its parent company were indicted on securities fraud charges for misleading investors and making false statements about how successful the movie subscription service was, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Theodore Farnsworth, 60, former CEO of parent company Helios & Matheson, and J. Mitchell Lowe, 70, former CEO of MoviePass, allegedly schemed to inflate their stock price and attract investors by making false and misleading statements about how well the business was doing, federal prosecutors said. Each of them has been charged with one count of securities fraud and three counts of wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count if convicted.

Founded in 2011, MoviePass allowed users to attend a set number of movies in exchange for paying a monthly subscription fee. In 2017, they dropped their subscription fee to just $9.95 a month to see unlimited movies, and saw millions of people sign up.

For movie lovers, it was a deal that seemed too good to be true. In April 2018, the company disclosed to regulators that it had been losing around $20 million a month for several months. Later that year, the company borrowed $5 million after claiming it could not pay its bills. The company eventually shut down in 2019, claiming that the efforts to recapitalize the business were unsuccessful.