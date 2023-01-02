Celine Dion Was Excluded From Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers Of All Time" List. Her Fans Aren't Happy.

The list also excludes singers such as Andrea Bocelli, Cher, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, and others.

Anna Betts
Richard Shotwell / AP

Celine Dion was excluded from Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, and her fans are expressing their outrage over the decision to snub the five-time Grammy Award winner.

The list, published on New Year's Day, includes singers such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalia, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé.

"This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation," Rolling Stone writes. The decisions were based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List," they add. "Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments."

In response to the list, many fans of Dion tweeted about their disbelief and disappointment at the absence of the 54-year-old Canadian singer, who has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide throughout her four-decade career.

Rama's Screen @RamasScreen

Look... you can argue Celine Dion's music is not your cup of tea and that's fair. You can argue Celine's songs are now irrelevant in today's Billie Eilish generation and that's also fair. But to say that Celine Dion is not among all-time greatest singers is unbelievable. https://t.co/wvmLYvE059

Jamie Lambert @JamieCollabro

Respectfully, not including Celine Dion, arguably the best vocal technician of all time, in this list is borderline treasonous https://t.co/cy72FEpdyr

Bonnie Bernstein @BonnieBernstein

Dear @RollingStone. This is Céline Dion. Leaving her off your Top 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list has to be an honest and regrettable mistake… because doing it intentionally would be criminal. So… please fix it.

Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 @ByClaytonDavis

If we are going by the mere definition of vocal abilities, then not having Celine Dion is objectively incorrect and would have nothing to do with taste. If we go by sound, you would still be wrong. Ergo, there are some headscratchers with rankings, inclusions, and omissions. https://t.co/hZQaQapinb

Carolyn -😏- Hinds 🇧🇧 @CarrieCnh12

Any music list for best singers ever that doesn't include Céline Dion is automatically invalid to me. That's the rule. 'Falling Into You' was the first CD I ever bought with my own money, and that album is still flawless, and her entire discography is superb. https://t.co/JfvxP6lAeJ

John Wilding @Johnwilding

How the hell have @RollingStone missed @celinedion - have they hit their head? Not a great start to 2023 😂😂 https://t.co/6SIPaHyC3Q

FENTY LEAGUE SECRETARY @andysinterlude2

what do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list???

inessa frantowski @inessacomedy

I actually need @RollingStone to issue @celinedion a full apology. What a MASSIVE oversight. By any standard should be in the top 10 nevermind not included at all. Give her a cover and 200 apologies. https://t.co/PUI003sdl8

Bruno Di Maio @BruDiMaio

Hey @RollingStone. May I present to you... CÉLINE DION.

👨‍🚀🚀 @cleolizzy11

it's a crime you don't included Celine Dion on the greatest singer of all time list, Rolling Stone 😎

Giselle Phelps @GisellePhelps

Just finding out that @celinedion was NOT included in @RollingStone ‘s dusty list! As a Canadian, I am outraged! 😏😏

Last month, Dion shared that she was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, or SPS, and has been dealing with the disease for a while.

People with SPS experience muscle stiffness and repeated episodes of painful spasms that often worsen their rigid muscles. Dion said in a video posted to her Instagram that her muscle spasms are affecting "every aspect of [her] daily life" and sometimes causing difficulty walking or using her vocal cords. She added that they're the reason why she canceled some shows in her Las Vegas residency last year and also canceled the remaining shows in her North American tour.

Dion also announced that she was not going to be able to go through with her European tour in February.

In addition to Dion, Rolling Stone's list also excluded singers such as Pink, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Judy Garland, and others.

Hugh McIntyre @PopBangHugh

Everyone's mad about Celine Dion's absence, but we should all be furious that JUDY GARLAND is missing as well. https://t.co/90ObXN277N

🇨🇦Sammy stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦 @SammyJo58

Aside from the total omissions of Adam Lambert, Celine Dion, and Andrea Bocelli, how could this list possibly NOT include the incomparable Nat King Cole? Do better @RollingStone https://t.co/LGb7CwQk0W

Jesse @justapieceofsky

I'm still not over the disrespect of Rolling Stone omitting Celine Dion and Cher from the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list, and placing Kelly Clarkson at 194 (below Taylor Swift, who I love, but...)

