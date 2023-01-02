Celine Dion Was Excluded From Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers Of All Time" List. Her Fans Aren't Happy.

Celine Dion was excluded from Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, and her fans are expressing their outrage over the decision to snub the five-time Grammy Award winner.
The list, published on New Year's Day, includes singers such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalia, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé.
"This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation," Rolling Stone writes. The decisions were based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."
"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List," they add. "Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments."
In response to the list, many fans of Dion tweeted about their disbelief and disappointment at the absence of the 54-year-old Canadian singer, who has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide throughout her four-decade career.
Last month, Dion shared that she was recently diagnosed with an extremely rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome, or SPS, and has been dealing with the disease for a while.
People with SPS experience muscle stiffness and repeated episodes of painful spasms that often worsen their rigid muscles. Dion said in a video posted to her Instagram that her muscle spasms are affecting "every aspect of [her] daily life" and sometimes causing difficulty walking or using her vocal cords. She added that they're the reason why she canceled some shows in her Las Vegas residency last year and also canceled the remaining shows in her North American tour.
Dion also announced that she was not going to be able to go through with her European tour in February.
In addition to Dion, Rolling Stone's list also excluded singers such as Pink, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, Janet Jackson, Madonna, Cher, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Judy Garland, and others.