Celine Dion Was Excluded From Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers Of All Time" List. Her Fans Aren't Happy.

Celine Dion was excluded from Rolling Stone's "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" list, and her fans are expressing their outrage over the decision to snub the five-time Grammy Award winner.

The list, published on New Year's Day, includes singers such as Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Rosalia, Ozzy Osbourne, and Beyoncé.

"This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation," Rolling Stone writes. The decisions were based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."



"Before you start scrolling (and commenting), keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List," they add. "Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments."

In response to the list, many fans of Dion tweeted about their disbelief and disappointment at the absence of the 54-year-old Canadian singer, who has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide throughout her four-decade career.