Arizona Can Enforce A 121-Year-Old Abortion Ban, A Judge Ruled

An Arizona judge ruled Friday that the state can now enforce a near-total abortion ban that has been blocked since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

After the US Supreme Court struck down the landmark opinion that legalized abortion nationwide, Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the court in July to lift the 50-year-old injunction on the state's pre-Roe abortion ban. The law, which dates back to 1901, has no exceptions for rape or incest, with the only exception being to save the pregnant person's life. The ban also carries a penalty of two to five years in prison for abortion providers.



In the ruling, Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson sided with the attorney general, stating that “the court finds that because the legal basis for the judgment entered in 1973 has now been overruled, it must vacate the judgment in its entirety.”

“This is a devastating decision and marks a dark day in Arizona history,” the ACLU of Arizona tweeted. “No one should be forced to carry pregnancies to term against their will. By allowing this law to go into effect, Arizona has put the lives of pregnant people and their doctors at risk.”