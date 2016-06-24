The Most Shocking Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Syreeta McFadden tells the miraculous story of the only known lynching survivor in America. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. What Do You Do After Surviving Your Own Lynching? — BuzzFeed News
3. My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard — Mother Jones
ADVERTISEMENT
6. The Bears Who Came to Town and Would Not Go Away — Outside
7. The French Connection: How Paris Police Closed in on Cameron's Biggest Donor — BuzzFeed News
9. The Gay Bathhouse Fire of 1977 — BuzzFeed News
-
Anita Badejo is an associate features editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Anita Badejo at anita.badejo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.