The Most Illuminating Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This Week for BuzzFeed News, Aram Roston and Daniel Wagner uncover The Don's lesser-known D.C. dispute. Read it and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

BuzzFeed News Associate Features Editor

Posted on April 29, 2016, at 5:58 p.m. ET

1. How Donald Trump Won Control of a Prized D.C. Landmark — BuzzFeed News

AP

BuzzFeed News investigates the inherent conflicts in Trump's bid for the beloved — and taxpayer owned — Old Post Office. "It is unusual for someone to personally profit from such a prominent contract with the government while at the same time seeking to win that government’s highest office." Read it at BuzzFeed News.

2. Why America Is Ready for Novelist Angela Flournoy — BuzzFeed Reader

Laura McDermott for BuzzFeed News

Doree Shafrir profiles The Turner House author Angela Flournoy. "Besides being a smart, funny, and empathic writer, she is also a perfect writer for what may prove to be a post-white-male-novelist moment, when publishing seems to be, finally, making an effort to better reflect the diversity of the reading public." Read it at BuzzFeed Reader.

3. Lemonade Is Beyoncé's Body and BloodJezebel

HBO

Clover Hope explores the pain, beauty, and necessity of Lemonade and what it means for black women. "Who are we to believe in if it can’t be our fathers, partners or the country that claims we’re free? The answer is our sisters." Read it, and other great writing about Lemonade, here.

4. A Year After One of Nepal's Worst Earthquakes Things Are Worse Than Ever — BuzzFeed News

Pooja Pant / Getty Images

One year after Nepal was devastated by an earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people and left a million more homeless, the situation on the ground is bleaker than ever. Anup Kaphle returned home to find a country that has been failed by its government — and ignored by the world. Read it at BuzzFeed News.

5. Teatox PartyRacked

Illustration by Jordan Kay

Chavie Lieber dives deep into the lucrative — and unregulated — world of celebrity-endorsed laxative teas. "Tea is not evil. Telling girls they will lose 15 pounds by going on a teatox, that is evil." Read it at Racked.

6. Ride Along With the Cow PoliceOxford American

“Bassett Livestock Auction, Rock County, Nebraska” (2006), by Andrew Moore. Courtesy of the artist and Jackson Fine Art for Oxford American

Matt Wolfe discovers why cattle theft, or "rustling" — one of the Old West's most audacious crimes — has made a comeback, and what a dedicated group of Texas deputies is doing to stop it. "If the cowboy was the great American folk hero, the cattle rustler was his villainous twin." Read it at Oxford American.

7. Melania Trump on Her Rise, Her Family Secrets, and Her True Political Views: “Nobody Will Ever Know”GQ

Douglas Friedman / Trunk Archive

Julia Ioffe traces the history of the most glamorous — and inscrutable — member of the Trump dynasty, with a stop in Slovenia that reveals a decades-old secret. "I didn’t know much about Donald Trump...I had my life, I had my world. I didn’t follow Donald Trump and what kind of life he had.” Read it at GQ.

8. The Revelations of Lady MurderfaceBackchannel

Photograph by Jason Henry

Talia Jane's open letter to Yelp's CEO made her a symbol of either millennial hardship or entitlement. Lauren Smiley reveals that Jane's life before viral fame was even more shocking. "You could tell she was about to tell me something really big and wasn’t sure if I was going to believe her.” Read it at Backchannel.

9. Prince Knew What He Wanted: Sex, Soul and YouThe New York Times

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

In the wake of Prince's death, Wesley Morris unpacks the legendary singer's uncompromising sexuality. "Carnality was to Prince what photosynthesis is to plants. And in this metaphor, as befits a man famous for playing all his own instruments, he's also the bee, pollinating pleasure." Read it at The New York Times.

