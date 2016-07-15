The Most Captivating Stories You Can't Miss This Week
This week for BuzzFeed News, Reggie Ugwu meets the stream weavers. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.
1. Inside the Playlist Factory — BuzzFeed News
2. Documents Raise Disturbing Questions About Detainee Abuse Under Obama — BuzzFeed News
4. Meet North Korea's Number One Fan in the United States — BuzzFeed News
ADVERTISEMENT
5. Here's Why Afghan Refugees Are Finding Europe So Unwelcoming — BuzzFeed News
6. A Tender Hand in the Presence of Death — The New Yorker
7. The Mysterious Metamorphosis of Chuck Close — The New York Times Magazine
8. Thumb-Suckers Anonymous — Lenny Letter
-
Anita Badejo is an associate features editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Anita Badejo at anita.badejo@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.