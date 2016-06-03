BuzzFeed News

The Biggest Stories You Can't Miss This Week

The Biggest Stories You Can't Miss This Week

This week for BuzzFeed News, Daniel Ralston uncovers one of the strangest capers in rock history. Read that and these other great stories from BuzzFeed and around the web.

By Anita Badejo

Anita Badejo

Posted on June 3, 2016, at 5:03 p.m. ET

1. The True Story of the Fake Zombies, the Strangest Con in Rock History — BuzzFeed News

In 1969, the Zombies had a huge hit single, despite having broken up two years earlier. To meet the unexpected demand, one promoter did the only sensible thing: Hire four kids from Texas to tour America pretending to be a defunct British psych-rock band. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
2. Here Is the Powerful Letter the Stanford Victim Read Aloud to Her Attacker — BuzzFeed News

A former Stanford swimmer was sentenced to six months in jail for sexual assault because a longer sentence would have “a severe impact on him,” a judge said. His victim gave Katie J.M. Baker her full court statement, which details the impact the assault had on her. “You don’t know me, but you’ve been inside me, and that’s why we’re here today.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.
3. Hillary Clinton vs. HerselfNew York

Rebecca Traister explores our seemingly irreconcilable perceptions of Clinton&#x27;s public and private personas. &quot;How do you convince a woman whose entire career taught her to be defensive and secretive that the key to her political success might just be to lay all her cards on the table and trust that she’ll be treated fairly?&quot; Read it at New York.
4. Hot Air Millionaires: How Drybar Became a $100 Million Business — BuzzFeed News

Six years after opening its first salon dedicated to blowouts, Drybar is on track to do $100 million in sales this year. Sapna Maheshwari finds out how it got there. “There is a secret sauce to Drybar, I know that there is.” Read it at BuzzFeed News.
5. The Man in the WoodsThe California Sunday Magazine

Ashley Powers chronicles the harrowing search for a murderer in the vast wilderness of northern California. &quot;What you’re saying is, in 400 square miles, you’re not trying to find a rabbit. You’re trying to find the rabbit — and the rabbit has an assault rifle.” Read it at The California Sunday Magazine.
6. This Is What It's Like to Be Trapped on Europe's Doorstep — BuzzFeed News

Politicians called it a symbol of European failure. Media reports called it squalid. But until it was bulldozed, the Idomeni refugee camp offered hope to the thousands of people who lived there. Jina Moore goes to Greece to speak to some of them. Read it at BuzzFeed News.
7. Citizen KhanThe New Yorker

Kathryn Schulz traces the unlikely history of one of America&#x27;s forgotten legends. &quot;Of all the questions that went unasked, the most glaring omission was the obvious one: Why was an Afghan man named Zarif Khan making a small fortune plus a whole lot of Mexican food under the name Louie Tamale?&quot; Read it at The New Yorker.
8. The Felon Is HotThe Cut

In 2014, Jeremy Meeks&#x27; mugshot propelled him from convicted felon to international heartthrob. In the wake of his release from prison, Jessica Pressler discovers what has — and hasn&#x27;t — changed in the years since. Read it at The Cut.
