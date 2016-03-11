Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson Pulls His Old Radio Interviews From YouTube
The once prolific YouTube uploader has made his old radio interviews inaccessible.
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who used to upload all his radio interviews to his YouTube page, has now made them inaccessible as he gears up for a tough re-election battle in Wisconsin.
The YouTube videos were a source of news for journalists and opposition researchers, with the senator often making news during his uploaded appearances.
It was in these appearances uploaded on YouTube that Johnson said President Obama thinks U.S. actions are to blame for Islamic terrorist attacks in the country, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is an immigrant (she's not), and President Obama "doesn't think America is force for good in the world."
Visits to the page show all the interviews now marked private and Johnson (who still regularly does interviews on the radio) no longer uploads them to his YouTube.
