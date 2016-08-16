Trump’s Post Advocating For Intervention In Libya Is Still On His Facebook

If you are looking for evidence that Donald Trump initially supported an intervention in Libya despite now calling the U.S. action there a "disaster," look no further than Trump's own Facebook page, where there is still a post from February 2011 calling on the U.S. to take "immediate actions to stop the carnage."

Throughout the campaign, Trump has contradicted himself several times on his position on Libya. At a debate in February, he said he never discussed Libya and that the country would have been better off with Gaddafi in charge. In June, he conceded to CBS News' John Dickerson that he was "for doing something” but he wasn't for "what you have right now.”

There are also posts still on Trump's Facebook that boast of his relationship with Bill Clinton, who Trump called a "good friend of mine."