Trump: Reported Intervention "Just A Lie Put Out By The Media"



Donald Trump denied on Wednesday evening a NBC News report that his allies were planning an "intervention" with him over his recent controversies.

"It's a totally false report, we're doing well," Trump told Greg Fox of Wesh2 local news in Jacksonville. "You look outside you have 10,000 people sitting and trying to get in. You have thousands of people outside that won't even be able to get, make it into this massive arena. We're doing great, I think better than ever before. I don't think it's ever been this unified."

NBC News reported that Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus, Rudy Giuliani, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich were planning to tell Trump he needed a "dramatic reset of his campaign" if he wanted to win the White House. The reported intervention would come after a dramatic 48 hours filled with controversy over Trump's remarks about the parents of a U.S. soldier killed in Iraq in 2004.

"That's just a lie put out by the media and probably NBC," continued Trump. "I can imagine, I probably tell you who did it. But, no, we're doing very well."