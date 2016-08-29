Trump Campaign CEO Once Blasted "Bunch Of Dykes" From The "Seven Sisters Schools"

Stephen Bannon said in 2011 that progressives vilify conservative women because they are not a "bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England."

Donald Trump’s campaign CEO, Stephen Bannon, said during a 2011 radio interview that progressives vilify prominent women in the conservative movement because they are not "a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools."

Citing women like Ann Coulter, Michele Bachmann, and Sarah Palin, Bannon said conservative women threaten the progressive narrative.

"And so these women cut to the heart of the progressive narrative," he said on Political Vindication Radio while promoting his movie, Fire From the Heartland: the Awakening of the Conservative Woman.

"That's why there are some unintended consequences of the women’s liberation movement. That, in fact, the women that would lead this country would be pro-family, they would have husbands, they would love their children. They wouldn't be a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England. That drives the left insane and that's why they hate these women," he said.

The Seven Sisters schools are the historic women's colleges of Barnard College, Bryn Mawr College, Mount Holyoke College, Radcliffe College, Smith College, Vassar College, and Wellesley College in the Northeast.



Bannon's past has come under scrutiny in recent days, with old court filings showing he faced accusations from his ex-wife of anti-Semitism and domestic violence.

Bannon said earlier in the 2011 interview that the progressive narrative was all about victimhood.



"The progressive narrative Saturday morning was the progressive narrative and that is all about victimhood," he said. "They're either a victim of race. They're victim of their sexual preference. They're a victim of gender. All about victimhood and the United States is the great oppressor, not the great liberator."